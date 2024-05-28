OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti discusses what makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander elite
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
The Timberwolves, after falling down 0-3 in the series, have forced a Game 5 in the Western Conference finals.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
The champs are back.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
James declared for the NBA Draft in April, but maintained his NCAA eligibility and entered the transfer portal.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.
Nikola Jokic scored 40 and the Nuggets have a 3-2 lead.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Do the Nuggets or Timberwolves have what it takes to survive Game 7?
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Bronny James is one of the biggest variables in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Charles Barkley wants to keep the crew together.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Bill Walton was one of a kind and lived life to its fullest, even more than his résumé as one of the game's greatest.
On Tuesday, Maxey — an All-Star, the league’s Most Improved Player, and now, author of one of the most legendary postseason performances in Philadelphia basketball history — helped the Sixers survive to see a Game 6 against the Knicks.