What OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti said about trading Josh Giddey to Bulls for Alex Caruso

Thunder general manager Sam Presti made his first public comments to the media Friday morning, one day after OKC traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso.

It's the first big move of the offseason for the Thunder, which went 57-25 this past season and reached the Western Conference semifinals.

Here's what Presti had to say:

What OKC general manager Sam Presti said about Alex Caruso trade

Sam Presti says 'everything lined up' with Thunder-Bulls trade

In a statement that was released Friday morning, Presti said OKC determined the best option was to bring Giddey off the bench next season.

Presti said the change was hard for Giddey to envision, and the third-year guard began to inquire about potential opportunities elsewhere. And when the opportunity to trade for Caruso presented itself, it was too good for OKC to pass up on.

"The opportunity to add Caruso is really unique," Presti said. "Fortunately, everything lined up. If we couldn't get the return that we wanted or the player that we wanted, we'd be in a different situation. But it worked out for everybody."

Presti made it clear that Giddey never demanded a trade. He also praised Giddey for his professionalism throughout the process.

"I think he would've thrived in the (bench) role," Presti said. "I know for a fact that if Alex wasn't available, Josh would've come back, and I think he would've done his best. Josh has been nothing but the consummate professional. ... We just prioritized what was best for us."

Alex Caruso brings 'another versatile player' on defense

Caruso's defensive prowess is no secret.

The 30-year-old guard earned an All-Defensive first-team selection in 2023, and he followed that up by making the All-Defensive second team this past season. That speaks volumes for the 6-foot-5 guard, who's capable of defending above his height.

"People often times look at height when they talk about wing players," Presti said. "We look at effectiveness. His effectiveness on bigger wing players is extraordinary. ... We'd rather someone who's effective against those players than is ineffective but as tall."

Caruso joins an OKC team that ranked 11th in the NBA in points allowed per game (112.7) this past season. He'll fit in well alongside other defensive-minded guards such as Lu Dort and Cason Wallace.

"The data on him is extremely high class," Presti said. "It's just another versatile player. ... It’s all about the team (for Caruso). It’s all about the technicalities and the curiosity about his own game and what it is he does well. He’s a colossal competitor, and we want to have as many of those guys as we can in the building."

Sam Presti believes Josh Giddey will be an 'elite player'

Despite trading him away, Presti is still a believer in Giddey's potential.

The 21-year-old guard averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season. He'll now join a Chicago team that's looking for a primary ball handler.

It's an ideal fit for Giddey, who likely wouldn't have been able to reach his maximum potential with OKC.

"I think Josh is going to be an elite player," Presti said. "I have a lot of confidence in that. But I don't know that that was going to be possible within the construct of the team that we have and the ambitions that he has. I don't think there's anything wrong with that, and we talked about that quite openly. ... Ultimately, I think his dream and vision is to lead a team."

