OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti to hold end-of-season press conference

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that general manager Sam Presti will hold his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday, May 27 at 11 a.m. CT.

The annual event is one of the few times of the year that Presti publicly speaks. This comes roughly a week after the Thunder held their exit interviews.

The 46-year-old will have a chance to reflect on the Thunder’s successful season that saw them become the youngest first seed in league history and make it to the second round. He will also likely discuss offseason plans.

The most important storylines heading into the offseason for OKC involve what it does with Josh Giddey’s extension eligibility and who they select with the No. 12 pick of the 2024 NBA draft.

Despite the postseason exit, the Thunder have one of the brighter futures in the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ascended into one of the best players in the league.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren round out one of the best trios. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is fresh off a Coach of the Year win.

Thunder Wire will offer live updates of the press conference. Please check back on Tuesday morning for further details.

