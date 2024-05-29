OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti 'missed' on Gordon Hayward trade: 'That's on me'

Gordon Hayward’s time with the Thunder didn’t go as planned.

After getting traded from Charlotte to OKC at the February deadline, the 34-year-old forward struggled to carve out a role. He didn’t score in 46 total playoff minutes, and he expressed his frustration during his exit interview on May 19.

“Obviously, disappointing with kind of how it all worked out,” Hayward said. “It’s not what I thought it would be, and it’s certainly frustrating. I feel like as a player I have a lot to offer, and I just wasn’t given much of an opportunity to do that.

"I think the minutes were certainly down and sporadic to a point where they were nonexistent. Just when I was out there, it was limited touches, I would say."

More: What is Josh Giddey's future with OKC Thunder? GM Sam Presti remains patient

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) defends Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) during Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Oklahoma City won 124-92.

Sam Presti was asked about Hayward’s comments on Tuesday.

The general manager said he hasn’t looked at the exit interview transcript. Still, Presti didn’t push back on Hayward’s stance.

“I had no problem with anything,” Presti said. “Whatever he’s saying, it's fine. … I think it was a bit of a tough situation. To go from always starting to go to a team that was starting to surge quite a bit, that has a very different way of playing.

“He was totally focused on doing what the team asked him to do. I don't have any knocks on him in that way at all."

Numerous trades made by Presti throughout the years have aged well.

In his first season as general manager of the Seattle Super Sonics in 2007, Presti pulled off a sign-and-trade deal that sent Rashard Lewis to Orlando. Seattle received a 2008 first-round pick that turned into Serge Ibaka.

More: One OKC Thunder play from NBA playoffs that'll likely be forgotten from but shouldn't

Presti then traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. OKC received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five future first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

Presti's track record speaks for itself. But, in hindsight, Presti admits the timing of the Hayward deal and his fit on the team wasn't ideal.

"I missed on that," Presti said. "That's on me. But I'm learning. I'm trying to learn this team. I'm trying to learn the pace of the team a little bit. ... Every time someone changes or develops or we stumble onto something, it changes the rest of the team and how they can perform. I think it's pretty nuanced and texturized.

"But I don't think I read that one perfect. And I'm learning from that in terms of bringing somebody mid-season, and especially early on in the process for our team."

Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn Hayward, chimed in on Instagram Tuesday.

"Why trade for someone and not play them?" Robyn commented on a post about Presti's remarks. "Missed it by not integrating him. ... Before the trade, Gordon told Sam he didn't think this trade made sense. So how can you miss when the player told you?"

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder GM Sam Presti 'missed' on Gordon Hayward trade: 'That's on me'