OKC Thunder exit interviews: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. wrap up 2023-24 season

Nearly 12 hours after the Thunder's season ended in a 117-116 loss to the Mavericks in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, coach Mark Daigneault and players are back in OKC for exit interviews.

It was a banner season for the Thunder, which went 57-25 in the regular season to earn the top seed in the Western Conference. Mark Daigneault was voted NBA Coach of the Year, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was runner-up for NBA MVP and Chet Holmgren was second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Mark Daigneault says OKC constructed ‘deliberate build over four years’

For those outside the organization, OKC could appear as an overnight success.

It went 57-25, and it became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history for either conference. The Thunder took the league by storm, but its whirlwind of a season has been brewing for quite some time.

“This has been a deliberate build over four years,” head coach Mark Daigneault said. “It’s been incremental. I would say we’ve had a very consistent environment. We’ve had very high standards that our players have met and exceeded. That has put us in positions to grow and continue to progress.”

Daigneault has been around for the entire process.

He was hired as OKC’s head coach in November 2020, less than a year after the team traded away Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

The Thunder went 46-108 throughout Daigneault’s first two seasons, but it made strides last season when it reached the play-in tournament. OKC then followed that up with a trip to the Western Conference semifinals.

And while the Thunder ultimately fell two wins short of advancing, the playoff run is just one more step in its ongoing build.

“You’ve got to use every single experience for forward momentum,” Daigneault said. “Our team should use being the No. 1 seed in a tough Western Conference, winning however many games we won, as motivation to understand what we’re capable of.”

Why it ‘meant a lot’ for Mike Muscala to return to OKC

Mike Muscala never stopped watching Thunder games.

He kept tabs on OKC even after it traded him to Boston in February 2023, ending a four-year stretch with the franchise. Muscala then bounced around the league, making stops at Washington and Detroit in the span of about 13 months.

But when Muscala signed with OKC on March 2, he returned just in time to be a part of a historic season.

“It was awesome,” Muscala said. “I obviously have a lot of memories here and years spent here. To just be able to come back and be a part of the team, it meant a lot to me.”

Muscala says he was meditating in a park in Detroit when he heard from his agent, who told him a mid-season return to OKC could be in the cards.

It was too good of an opportunity to pass up on. And while Muscala will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he won’t stop supporting OKC even if he ends up signing with a different team.

“I'll always be a Thunder fan no matter what happens in my life,” Muscala said.

