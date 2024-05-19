OKC Thunder eliminated from NBA playoffs after controversial call in loss vs Mavericks

OKC's season came to an end with a 117-116 road loss to Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday.

The Thunder fell short in heartbreaking fashion, and it surrendered the lead down the stretch due to a critical call.

OKC held a one-point lead with 2.1 seconds left when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got called for a foul while contesting a 3-point attempt by P.J. Washington. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault challenged the call, believing that Gilgeous-Alexander made contact with the ball before he grazed Washington's forearm.

That was the case. But since the foul occurred before the ball got released and Washington continued possession, the challenge was deemed unsuccessful.

OKC lost its final timeout as a result, and Washington made the first two free throws to give Dallas a 117-116 lead. He then missed the third one, and a buzzer-beating heave by Jalen Williams missed the mark.

OKC became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history for either conference, and it reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But it couldn't get past Dallas, which'll face the winner of Denver and Minnesota in the Western Conference finals.

More: Mussatto: Heartbreak as OKC Thunder season ends, but this is just the start of new era

Foul called on the Thunder on this play with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and PJ Washington.



Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/KCcJGbGepI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 19, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder eliminated from NBA playoffs after late foul vs Mavericks