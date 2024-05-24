OKC Thunder to debut film about Bismack Biyombo’s journey

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Friday that they will debut a film centered around journeymen center Bismack Biyombo’s life and career on June 7.

The film — which is the seventh installment of OKCThunder Film studio — reflects on Biyombo’s 13-year career in the NBA. The 31-year-old has been a part of six teams in his career.

Biyombo joined the Thunder after the All-Star break. He was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies earlier last season. He appeared in 10 games for OKC during his stint.

In his exit interview, Biyombo exclaimed how the young squad helped him find his youth again this season as an experienced veteran. He also noted he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should’ve won MVP this season.

“I was just telling coach, as a player, you lose sight of things, being kids,” Biyombo said. “I think it’s always a reminder to be kids and be curious and enjoy life a little bit and spend some time with your team.

“We stress a lot on things that we obviously can and cannot control, but I think these guys really reminded me to enjoy life a little bit while playing basketball. It was a great group of young guys, super talented, and focused.”

The film — which is titled “BISMACK” — will feature Biyombo’s youth as he grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He’s been very charitable to his home country since being in the NBA, donating money to build facilities and schools.

The 31-year-old was the No. 7 pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. While he didn’t turn into a franchise cornerstone, he’s had a respectable career serving as a backup big.

The full trailer can be watched below:

Thunder PR: OKCThunder Films released the trailer for its latest project “BISMACK” The story winds viewers through the challenges, conflicts, and triumphs of Bismack Biyombo. The free admission film debut is set for June 7 as part of the 24th annual deadCenter Film Festival pic.twitter.com/hZzTJHGaKb — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire