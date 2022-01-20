OKC Thunder at Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, three things to know, lineups, live updates
How to watch Thunder at Hornets
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)
Stream: DirecTV Stream
Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM
Three things to know about Thunder vs. Hornets
► The Hornets, currently seventh in the East, have won six of their last seven games. The Thunder, meanwhile, has lost eight of its last nine games.
► Charlotte has played just 18 of its 45 games at home. That ties Orlando for the fewest home games in the NBA so far. The Hornets are 12-6 at Spectrum Center.
► OKC is 18-6 all-time against the Hornets, and 9-3 at Charlotte. It’s been more than five years since the Thunder lost in Charlotte.
Projected starters for Thunder vs. Hornets
Thunder (14-30)
Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.
G;;Shai Gilgeous-Alexander;;6-6;;22.5;;4.7;;5.4
G;;Josh Giddey;;6-8;;11.4;;7.4;;6.3
G;;Luguentz Dort;;6-3;;16.6;;4.0;;1.6
F;;Aaron Wiggins;;6-6;;7.4;;3.4;;1.1
C;;Jeremiah Robinson-Earl;;6-9;;7.0;;5.8;;1.0
Hornets (25-20)
Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.
G;;LaMelo Ball;;6-7;;19.2;;7.3;;7.7
G;;Terry Rozier;;6-1;;18.6;;4.1;;3.8
F;;Gordon Hayward;;6-7;;17.0;;4.7;;3.7
F;;Miles Bridges;;6-7;;20.0;;7.3;;3.6
C;;Mason Plumlee;;7-0;;6.6;;7.1;;2.7
Joe Mussatto, Staff writer
Thunder vs. Hornets live updates
