OKC Thunder at Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, three things to know, lineups, live updates

How to watch Thunder at Hornets

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)

Stream: DirecTV Stream

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Three things to know about Thunder vs. Hornets

► The Hornets, currently seventh in the East, have won six of their last seven games. The Thunder, meanwhile, has lost eight of its last nine games.

► Charlotte has played just 18 of its 45 games at home. That ties Orlando for the fewest home games in the NBA so far. The Hornets are 12-6 at Spectrum Center.

► OKC is 18-6 all-time against the Hornets, and 9-3 at Charlotte. It’s been more than five years since the Thunder lost in Charlotte.

Projected starters for Thunder vs. Hornets

Thunder (14-30)

Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.

G;;Shai Gilgeous-Alexander;;6-6;;22.5;;4.7;;5.4

G;;Josh Giddey;;6-8;;11.4;;7.4;;6.3

G;;Luguentz Dort;;6-3;;16.6;;4.0;;1.6

F;;Aaron Wiggins;;6-6;;7.4;;3.4;;1.1

C;;Jeremiah Robinson-Earl;;6-9;;7.0;;5.8;;1.0

Hornets (25-20)

Pos.;;Player;;Ht.;;Pts.;;Reb.;;Ast.

G;;LaMelo Ball;;6-7;;19.2;;7.3;;7.7

G;;Terry Rozier;;6-1;;18.6;;4.1;;3.8

F;;Gordon Hayward;;6-7;;17.0;;4.7;;3.7

F;;Miles Bridges;;6-7;;20.0;;7.3;;3.6

C;;Mason Plumlee;;7-0;;6.6;;7.1;;2.7

Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

Thunder vs. Hornets live updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, TV, radio, odds