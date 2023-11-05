OKC Thunder assign Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Tre Mann to G League’s OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Sunday that they have assigned Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann to the G League’s OKC Blue.

The trio has had a hard time getting consistent playing time thus far this season. Dieng’s averaged 13.3 minutes in six games, Poksevski’s averaged six minutes in three games and Mann’s averaged four minutes in three games.

The Blue is currently going through their training camp as their 2023-24 season will start on Nov. 10. Odds are, these assignments are to allow all three players to get extended practice time and reps.

At the moment, Dieng’s the only one of the three who’s received consistent playing time. The franchise has more invested in him than the other two as he was a 2022 lottery pick. Pokusevski and Mann have been on the outside of OKC’s rotation.

