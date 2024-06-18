OKC Thunder among early favorites to win 2024-25 NBA title; betting odds for every team
The Celtics are back on top.
Boston completed a 4-1 series win over Dallas in the NBA Finals on Monday to win its first championship since 2008. It marks the franchise's 18th title, which is a league record.
Boston is now tasked with defending its spot atop the NBA hierarchy. And while the 2023-24 regular season just finished, many people are already looking ahead to next year.
Here's a look at the betting odds for each team to win the 2024-25 championship:
What are early odds for 2025 NBA championship?
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, June 18
Boston Celtics: +300
Denver Nuggets: +750
Dallas Mavericks: +900
OKC Thunder: +1000
Milwaukee Bucks: +1000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
New York Knicks: +1600
Philadelphia 76ers: +1600
Los Angeles Clippers: +2500
Phoenix Suns: +2500
Golden State Warriors: +3000
Miami Heat: +3500
Los Angeles Lakers: +3500
Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
Memphis Grizzlies: +4000
Indiana Pacers: +5000
New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
Sacramento Kings: +5000
Orlando Magic: +6600
Atlanta Hawks: +10000
Houston Rockets: +12500
San Antonio Spurs: +12500
Chicago Bulls: +25000
Brooklyn Nets: +50000
Charlotte Hornets: +50000
Toronto Raptors: +50000
Utah Jazz: +50000
Detroit Pistons: +100000
Washington Wizards: +100000
Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 2025 NBA title odds: OKC Thunder among early championship favorites