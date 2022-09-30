OKC Thunder agrees to trade four players to Houston Rockets, per report

Report: OKC Thunder agrees to eight-player trade with Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to remake the roster ahead of Monday's preseason opener.

Two days after sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Maurice Harkless and a second-round draft pick, the Thunder was reportedly executing a larger trade Thursday with the Houston Rockets.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder are trading Harkless, Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and the 2025 second-round pick from Atlanta to the Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

The Thunder opens the preseason schedule Monday night at Denver.

Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too. https://t.co/k8zpgthwOh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

Texas Tech's Pearson wins weekly Thorpe Award

Reggie Pearson of Texas Tech was name the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week after the Red Raiders' overtime win over Texas. The senior defensive back had five tackles, an interception and fumble recovery. Pearson had an interception in the second quarter. The fumble recovery occurred in overtime to help set up the Red Raiders game- winning field goal. The Detroit native also earned Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash

Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team's headquarters but didn't practice Thursday while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road.

Garrett veered his Porsche off the hilly road near his home Monday, flipping the vehicle and hitting a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck.

He has not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Garrett visited with team doctors for an evaluation. He was not with his teammates during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Also on Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Extra points

OU VOLLEYBALL: Sophomore Megan Wilson notched her sixth-straight match with double-digit kills, but the Oklahoma volleyball team was swept by Kansas during the Sooners' Big 12 home opener Wednesday night inside McCasland Field House. The Jayhawks took the match in straight-sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. Wilson finished with 16 kills and an ace.

OSU SOFTBALL: The Cowgirls opened the fall season with a 19-7 rout of NAIA power Science & Arts of Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Stillwater. OSU scored nine runs in the second inning to take control. Morgan Wynne and Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl homered for OSU later in the game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans, who will face Canada in the semifinals on Friday.

Staff and wire reports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Report: OKC Thunder agrees to multiplayer trade with Houston Rockets