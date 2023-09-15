OKC Thunder 3 goals: What Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to accomplish in 2023-24 season

In this new series, Thunder Wire will look at the 21 players, per Spotrac, that make up the Oklahoma City Thunder roster and assign three goals for the 2023-24 season.

The Thunder’s season kicks off on Oct. 25 against the Chicago Bulls. After a surprising 40-42 campaign last season that saw them finish a win shy of the playoffs, OKC will enter this year with playoff aspirations.

Let’s assign three goals for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his upcoming season. After a career year that saw him earn All-NBA First Team honors and finish No. 5 in MVP voting, his ascension will likely continue this upcoming year.

Make another All-Star appearance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enjoyed his best season yet last year when he averaged 31.4 points on 51% shooting and 5.5 assists. The historically highly efficient scoring numbers helped put him in his first All-Star game last year.The question will now be can Gilgeous-Alexander do it again and have a similar/better season this upcoming year? At the prime age of 25 years old, it’s hard not to see it happen barring health.

The first sign of Gilgeous-Alexander playing up to or higher than the level he did last season will be if he gets invited once again to All-Star weekend. If that happens, it’s fair to say he’ll help his reputation and be a perennial All-Star who gets invited frequently for the foreseeable future.

Bring back the 3-point shot

A huge reason why Gilgeous-Alexander was such an efficient scorer last season was the elimination of the 3-point shot.After averaging 5.1 3-pointers the previous two seasons, that was chiseled down to just 2.5 attempts last season. Instead, he did most of his scoring damage off of his drives, at the free-throw line or on self-created midrange shots.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can reintroduce the 3-point shot to his diet this upcoming season, that could raise his scoring numbers — even if it means his efficiency dips down a bit.

Continue to get a friendly whistle

Gilgeous-Alexander blossomed into a superstar last season in large part due to getting a superstar whistle. After averaging just 4.9 free-throw attempts in his first four seasons, that ballooned to 10.9 attempts on extremely efficient 90.5% shooting. The 10.9 attempts ranked third in the league last year — only behind MVP winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Leading the league in drives per game by a wide margin definitely helps in getting to the free-throw line on a regular basis. If he can continue to put up similar free-throw numbers, then that’ll guarantee big-scoring games on a consistent basis — even on nights his shot isn’t falling.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire