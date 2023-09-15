Advertisement

OKC Thunder 3 goals: What Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to accomplish in 2023-24 season

Clemente Almanza
·2 min read

In this new series, Thunder Wire will look at the 21 players, per Spotrac, that make up the Oklahoma City Thunder roster and assign three goals for the 2023-24 season.

The Thunder’s season kicks off on Oct. 25 against the Chicago Bulls. After a surprising 40-42 campaign last season that saw them finish a win shy of the playoffs, OKC will enter this year with playoff aspirations.

Let’s assign three goals for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his upcoming season. After a career year that saw him earn All-NBA First Team honors and finish No. 5 in MVP voting, his ascension will likely continue this upcoming year.

Make another All-Star appearance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enjoyed his best season yet last year when he averaged 31.4 points on 51% shooting and 5.5 assists. The historically highly efficient scoring numbers helped put him in his first All-Star game last year.The question will now be can Gilgeous-Alexander do it again and have a similar/better season this upcoming year? At the prime age of 25 years old, it’s hard not to see it happen barring health.

The first sign of Gilgeous-Alexander playing up to or higher than the level he did last season will be if he gets invited once again to All-Star weekend. If that happens, it’s fair to say he’ll help his reputation and be a perennial All-Star who gets invited frequently for the foreseeable future.

Bring back the 3-point shot

A huge reason why Gilgeous-Alexander was such an efficient scorer last season was the elimination of the 3-point shot.After averaging 5.1 3-pointers the previous two seasons, that was chiseled down to just 2.5 attempts last season. Instead, he did most of his scoring damage off of his drives, at the free-throw line or on self-created midrange shots.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can reintroduce the 3-point shot to his diet this upcoming season, that could raise his scoring numbers — even if it means his efficiency dips down a bit.

Continue to get a friendly whistle

Gilgeous-Alexander blossomed into a superstar last season in large part due to getting a superstar whistle. After averaging just 4.9 free-throw attempts in his first four seasons, that ballooned to 10.9 attempts on extremely efficient 90.5% shooting. The 10.9 attempts ranked third in the league last year — only behind MVP winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Leading the league in drives per game by a wide margin definitely helps in getting to the free-throw line on a regular basis. If he can continue to put up similar free-throw numbers, then that’ll guarantee big-scoring games on a consistent basis —  even on nights his shot isn’t falling.

