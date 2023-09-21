OKC Thunder 3 goals: What Isaiah Joe has to accomplish for 2023-24 season

In this continuing series, Thunder Wire assigns three goals to each of the 21 players, per Spotrac, that make up the Oklahoma City Thunder roster.

The Thunder’s season kicks off on Oct. 25 against the Chicago Bulls. After a surprising 40-42 campaign that ended a win shy of the playoffs, OKC enters this year with playoff aspirations.

Let’s assign three goals for Isaiah Joe, who enjoyed a change of scenery last season when he had a breakout year with the Thunder. He was a late roster addition after the Philadelphia 76ers waived him late in training camp.

On the Thunder, Joe finished the season as one of their top bench options.

Keep up the 3-point shooting

Joe enjoyed a career season from 3 last year. After averaging just 2.5 3-point attempts on 34.9% shooting his first two seasons, those numbers increased to 5.4 attempts on 40.9% last year.

This upcoming season will provide Joe a chance to prove he isn’t just a one-year wonder and that his outside shooting is legit. If he does do that, then he’ll carve out a nice and long NBA career.

Enter the 3-point contest

Speaking of 3-point shooting, Joe could establish himself as a household name with an invitation to 2024 All-Star weekend.

After vouching to make the 3-point contest last season, Joe could see himself being finally invited this year. If the Thunder are one of the better teams in the Western Conference by February, he could finally receive an invitation to arguably the most popular event of All-Star weekend.

Once there, he’ll get a chance to become a mainstream player with a strong showing.

Gain traction for big payday

The Thunder currently employ Joe on a bargain deal. He is set to make $2 million this upcoming season when his salary becomes guaranteed and $2.2 million next season if his option is picked up.

This is incredible value for one of the best 3-point shooting bench guards in the league. If he has a similar season to what he had last year, there’s a chance the Thunder could look to sign Joe to a multi-year extension sooner rather than later before his market blows up.

A chance of generational money could be on the line for Joe, as he’s made just $4.3 million total in his first three seasons after being selected No. 49 in the 2020 NBA draft.

