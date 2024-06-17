OKC Thunder’s 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule revealed

The Oklahoma City Thunder will again participate in the Salt Lake City summer league. The three-day event features four squads. It is an additional three games for the Thunder to join that accompany their traditional Las Vegas summer league schedule.

The SLC summer league will feature the Thunder, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies. Every team will play each other once. It will take place from July 8-10 — two days before the Las Vegas summer league, which spans from July 12-22.

The Thunder will play three games in three days at Utah. The full details on the slate are below:

Thunder vs. Sixers on Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT

Thunder vs. Jazz on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. CT

Grizzlies vs. Thunder on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. CT

This will be the first time the Thunder’s newest additions can suit up for the NBA squad. OKC enters the 2024 NBA draft with the No. 12 selection. Expect it to add undrafted rookies who will look to stick to the NBA.

