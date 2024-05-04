OKC Thunder’s 2024 NBA playoffs Second Round series schedule announced

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Round 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

In the first round, No. 1 seed Thunder swept the No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the No. 5 seed Mavericks defeated the No. 5 seed LA Clippers in six games.

The Thunder won three of the four matchups against the Mavericks this season. OKC’s one loss was its worst defeat of the season against Dallas after it welcomed its new additions following the trade deadline.

The full second-round series schedule can be read below:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 7, 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Game 2: Thursday, May 9 on ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 11, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 13 on TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, May 15 on TNT

Game 6: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Game 7: Sunday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. CT on TNT

The Thunder will host Game 1 and 2 while going on the road for Game 3 and Game 4. They return home for a possible Game 5 and Game 7 while going on the road for Game 6. Tip-off times and broadcast information for the series’ final four games will be announced later.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire