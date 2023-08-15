OKC Thunder’s 2023 in-season tournament schedule revealed

The NBA released the schedule for its inaugural in-season tournament for the 2023-24 regular season on Tuesday.

The tournament will feature group-play games every Tuesday and Friday throughout November for all 30 teams with the exception of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The in-season tournament groups will feature six pools of five teams each. The winners of the six groups and two at-large teams will field a single-elimination eight-team tournament.

The semi-finals and finals will be decided in Las Vegas from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9.

The winner of the in-season tournament will receive financial compensation of $500,000 per player and the NBA Cup. The second-placed team will receive $200,000 per player. The semi-final losers will receive $100,000 per player and the quarter-finals losers will receive $50,000 per player.

In total, 28 teams will finish the regular season playing 82 games. The remaining two teams in the final round will play 83 games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the West’s Group C — along with the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

This means the Thunder will play those four teams in four regular season games throughout November during the group stage to determine the group winner.

Let’s look at the Thunder’s full in-season tournament schedule as they prepare to start the 2023-24 regular season by attempting to make history as the first-ever in-season tournament champion.

Nov. 3: vs. Warriors, 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 10: @ Kings, 9 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: vs. Spurs, 6:30 p.m. CT (TNT)

Nov. 28: @ Timberwolves, 7 p.m. CT

