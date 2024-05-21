OKC Council leaders approve new arena location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Council held it’s vote on Tuesday solidifying the location for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s new arena.

The OKC City Council approved a development agreement for the City’s new arena between the City and PBC Sports and Entertainment, LLC (PBCS&E), owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma City Blue.

With a 7-2 vote Oklahoma City officials confirmed the proposed location of Sheridan Avenue and Reno Avenue and Robinson Avenue and E.K. Gaylord Boulevard. Ward 7, which is located at the former site of the Cox Convention Center, now Prairie Surf Studios.

“We truly appreciate our continued partnership with the City and are grateful to Mayor Holt, members of the City Council, and City Manager Craig Freeman and his staff. The approval of the New Arena Development Agreement is the latest step in transforming downtown Oklahoma City, with a new arena at the heart of it all.” Danny Barth, Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer, OKC Thunder

Prairie Surf Studios. Image KFOR.

KFOR’s Natalie Clydesdale spoke with Councilwoman Nikkie Nice saying, “she has concerns with the community benefits agreement.” with her voting against the new arena. No further word has been released from Councilwoman Jobeth Hammon who also voted against the arena at this time.

“We fully support the selection of that site for the new arena and we look forward to what’s ahead for downtown Oklahoma City,” said Dan Mahoney, vice president of Broadcasting and Corporate Communications for the OKC Thunder.

The funding of the new arena was voted and approved on back in December 2023 with the price tag of $900 million hosting at least 750,000 square feet and will include the construction of a new parking garage on the arena site with at least 650 spaces.

Thunder fans and concert goers are excited for the upgrade downtown. “It seems like a super great area and I’m always down for a new arena,” Cale Cooper, Thunder fan said.

Funding for the arena comes from a current one cent sales tax, which expires in 2028 and renews that sales tax for up to six years. According to the city’s timeline, that means the arena would be completely paid off about five years after it opens.

While the construction of the new arena is taking place, the Paycom Center will continue to be the home of the Thunder and events, with some upgrades where needed.

The OKC new arena is set to open for the Thunder’s 2029 season.

