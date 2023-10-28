OKC Blue adds Quintin Dove, Kong Kong from G League player pool

The OKC Blue — the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder — continues to make roster moves. Following the G League draft, the Blue added forward Quintin Dove and guard Kong Kong from the Player Pool.

Kong spent two college seasons at Emporia State and Kentucky State. In three career games, he averaged 5.3 points and two rebounds. He went undrafted in 2023.

Dove spent two college seasons at UT Martin from 2018 to 2020. In 60 career games, he averaged 16.6 points on 57.8% and 6.5 rebounds. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2020 and has played overseas since then.

The Blue also added Logan Johnson and Lance Thomas in the draft.

The Blue’s 2023-24 season is set to start on Nov. 10.

