OKC Blue acquires Norvel Pelle from Mexico City Capitanes for Zeke Moore

The OKC Blue announced on Friday that they have acquired the rights of Norvel Pelle from the Mexico City Capitanes for the rights of Zeke Moore.

The Blue added the 30-year-old center to their roster. Pelle went undrafted in 2014 and has appeared in 40 career games spanning three seasons from 2019 to 2022 for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

In those 40 games, he’s averaged 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Capitanes added the 25-year-old guard to their roster. Moore went undrafted in 2020 and appeared in three G League games for the Blue last season, where he averaged 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14 minutes.

The Blue’s 2023-24 G League season kicks off on Nov. 10. The full schedule can be viewed here.

