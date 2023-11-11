OK State vs. UCF schedule: TV, streaming, odds, and how to watch Saturday's game

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives for a touchdown during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys won a huge game in Week 10, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the final Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game. The Sooners are moving to the SEC next season along with the Longhorns.

Ollie Gordon II, the nation's leading rusher, led the Cowboys in the 118th Bedlam game with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners. Gordon II carried the ball a career-high 33 times and has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last six games. After the game, Cowboy fans stormed the field and took a goal post from Boone Pickens Stadium to celebrate.

Oklahoma State will shift its focus to UCF for the Week 11 matchup.

The UCF Knights are also coming off a close 27-24 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Knight's quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, completed 13 of 23 attempts for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Bearcats.

The Cowboys are favored to win as they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats in Week 11.

How to watch No. 15 Oklahoma State vs. UCF, TV and streaming:

The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) kick-off against the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m., ET on ESPN. You can also watch via Fubo.

How to watch: Catch football action this season on Fubo

Notable football players and injury news:

Cowboys' WR Talyn Shettron (Undisclosed) is questionable for Week 11

Cowboys' WR Blaine Green (Undisclosed) is questionable for Week 11

Cowboys' WR Jaden Bray (Undisclosed) is questionable for Week 11

Knights' WR Xavier Townsend (Undisclosed) is questionable for Week 11

NCAA Odds Week 11: No. 15 Oklahoma State vs. UCF Knights Lines, betting trends:

The Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Knights, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State (-140); UCF (+120)

Total: 64 points

The Oklahoma State Cowboy's football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Oklahoma State 27-13 Central Arkansas, Final

Week 2: Oklahoma State 27-15 Arizona State, Final

Week 3: Oklahoma State 7-33 South Alabama, Final

Week 4: Oklahoma State 27-34 Iowa State, Final

Week 5: Bye

Week 6:Oklahoma State 29-21 Kansas State, Final

Week 7: Oklahoma State 39-32 Kansas, Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oklahoma State 48-34 West Virginia, Final

Week 9: Oklahoma State 45-13 Cincinnati, Final

Week 10: Oklahoma State 27-24 Oklahoma, Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oklahoma State vs. UCF, 3:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oklahoma State vs. Houston, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Oklahoma State vs. BYU, TBD

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OK State vs. UCF preview: Schedule, odds, and how to watch