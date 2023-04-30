OK, I'll bite. Here's my idea for a 10-game SEC football schedule | Toppmeyer

Opining on SEC scheduling is a sure way to swell a sports columnist’s email inbox, and fan feedback poured in last week after I re-entered the eight-game or nine-game SEC football schedule debate, which will be settled this year.

I favor the proposed nine-game SEC schedule model, with three fixed rivals per team. This format would preserve more rivalries than the eight-game schedule model, while providing more equitable schedule strength.

Naturally, readers had their own thoughts on the eight versus nine, with a surprising number of fans expressing reluctance to sacrifice a nonconference game against a sucker opponent in favor of another SEC game.

One loyal reader, though – let’s call him Mike – wrote that the eight-or-nine debate doesn’t go far enough. Dump additional cupcake opponents from the schedule and embrace 10 SEC games, he suggested.

“Look at some of the thrilling nonconference games we are looking forward to this coming season,” Mike wrote, before highlighting some of those tussles, such as Georgia vs. UT Martin, Alabama vs. Chattanooga, Tennessee vs. Austin Peay and Kentucky’s September bash with Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Akron.

Such games were made for SEC Network-plus-plus.

“What a total farce,” Mike wrote of these snoozers.

I like where Mike’s head is at.

Why stop at nine conference games when additional compelling matchups await inside the SEC? The COVID pandemic brought with it precious few silver linings in 2020. Among them: Better takeout food options, more employer flexibility to work remotely and a 10-game SEC schedule.

In that 2020 season, did you miss seeing MAC opponents while your Saturdays were chock-full of SEC clashes?

Of course, overall records will take a hit, but postseason selection committees reward strength of schedule across other sports. Why should football be any different? An SEC team that goes 8-4 amid a 10-game conference schedule would be a worthy playoff candidate.

Bowl eligibility requirements would need reworked. Strike a deal so that a 5-7 team from the SEC would become bowl eligible after enduring a 10-game SEC gantlet.

Then there’s the question of how to format the schedule. We know the SEC plans on dumping divisions in favor of a cohesive 16-team conference after Oklahoma and Texas join in 2024. So, a format that can be conducted without divisions is a must.

In the schedule format the SEC currently uses, some teams in opposite divisions go several years without facing each other. Shrinking that gap is a scheduling priority for the conference.

With those guideposts in mind, I’ve devised a 10-game schedule format without divisions that would allow each SEC team to play all other teams in the conference at a minimum of once every two years.

I call it the 5-5 model. Each SEC team would be assigned five rivals they’d face annually. That leaves 10 additional teams. A team would play five of those non-rivals in one season and the other five in the following season.

Any schedule format that involves designated rivals will be scrutinized for its fairness in assignments. So, I valued rivalry preservation in my assignments but also aimed to create fairly equitable quintets across the conference. No team in my alignment would have to face five juggernaut rivals each season, and no team would get five cupcakes. Most conference rivalries are preserved in this format. A few wonky matchups are necessary to fill out the five-rival ledger.

Here’s my rival roll call allowing for a 10-game SEC schedule.

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida, Ole Miss

Florida: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn

Georgia: Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky

Kentucky: Vanderbilt, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia

LSU: Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Vanderbilt

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri

Missouri: Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Mississippi State

Oklahoma: Texas, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Vanderbilt

South Carolina: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas

Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky

Texas: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas A&M, LSU, Missouri

Texas A&M: LSU, Texas, Mississippi State, Georgia, South Carolina

Vanderbilt: Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma

This 10-game conference schedule is admittedly a pipe dream. SEC schools that for years have resisted expanding to nine conference games surely would balk at a conference 10-pack that would damage cupcake-aided records. And five annual conference road games would place limitations on the number of total home games a program can cash in on.

The 10-game SEC schedule of 2020 emerged out of necessity. It was a blast that culminated with Alabama becoming the undefeated national champion and earning its place among the best teams of all time.

Now, though, with cupcakes once again available for consumption, the idea is reserved for email inboxes and column fodder.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

