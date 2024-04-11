O.J. Simpson, former Bills running back, dies at 76, family says
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — O.J. Simpson, the former Buffalo Bills running back who was famously acquitted of double murder in 1995, has died at 76, his family announced on social media Thursday morning.
His family announced that he died following a battle with cancer.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Simpson was reportedly in Las Vegas at the time of his passing, according to TMZ.
Simpson was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 and is a member of the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame. But his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.
A criminal court jury found him not guilty of murder in 1995, but a separate civil trial jury found him liable in 1997 for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to family members of Brown and Goldman, per the Associated Press.
Live TV coverage of his arrest after a famous slow-speed chase in a white Ford Bronco marked a stunning fall from grace for the sports hero. The public was mesmerized by his “trial of the century” on live TV. His case sparked debates on race, gender, domestic abuse, celebrity justice and police misconduct.
Simpson’s legal troubles continued later in his life. In 2008, he was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison after he and a group of men entered a hotel room at a Las Vegas casino and took sports memorabilia at gunpoint in September 2007. Two of the men had guns. Simpson was convicted of armed robbery and other felony charges. The parole board heard him insist yet again that he was only trying to retrieve sports memorabilia and family heirlooms stolen from him after his criminal trial in Los Angeles.
He was released from prison in October 2017 after serving almost nine years and was released from parole in December 2021.
Simpson was drafted first overall by the Bills in 1969 following a Heisman Trophy-winning collegiate career at USC. He turned into an immediate star in Buffalo, becoming the first rusher in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in 1973, which was also when the season was just 14 games. He was named the NFL’s MVP in that same season. It was one of four times he led the league in rush yards. During his time in Buffalo, he earned the nickname, “The Juice.”
He played for the Bills until 1977 before he spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
In his career, he rushed for over 11,000 yards and had 61 rushing touchdowns, 57 of them coming in a Bills uniform. He also had 14 career receiving touchdowns, 12 of them with Buffalo. He was named as a first-team All-Pro five times and played in five Pro Bowls. His single season yards per game average from the 1973 season (143.1) still stands to this day.
Towards the end of as well as following his football career Simpson also appeared in several television shows and movies such as “The Klansman,” “The Towering Inferno,” “The Cassandra Crossing,” “Capricorn One” and three “Naked Gun” films. In 1975, Hertz signed him as the first Black man for a national advertising campaign, leading to the familiar commercials of him running through airports in a three-piece suit to get to his rental car.
Simpson was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and undergoing chemotherapy. In a Feb. 9 post to X, Simpson spoke out against rumors that he was in hospice care saying at the time that “all is well” and that he was not in hospice.
Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
