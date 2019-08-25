OJ Simpson drafted Andrew Luck in fantasy football just before Colts QB retired

Perhaps not everyone should have access to a Twitter account. O.J. Simpson definitely falls into that category, and he proved it Saturday.

That's when the Hall of Fame running back - who was born and raised in San Francisco, and finished his career with the 49ers - shared his thoughts on former Stanford star Andrew Luck's stunning decision to retire from the NFL.

Andrew Luck you couldn't have shared that news before I drafted you an hour ago? #andrewluck @Colts pic.twitter.com/szGO2Dik2i — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 25, 2019

Simpson shared the video from his fantasy football draft party, where he'd apparently taken Luck just before Adam Schefter's initial report that the now-former Colts quarterback was hanging up his cleats.

"Andrew Luck, what did I do to you?" Simpson said. "You could have retired an hour and a half ago, before I picked you in my fantasy picks."

It's nice to see Simpson finally is looking for someone to take accountability for their actions. What a concept.

Luck's decision makes sense, though. He suffered a litany of injuries during his NFL career, and repeatedly was thrown behind one of the league's worst offensive lines.

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this











— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

The 29-year-old also got married over the offseason, and he has a degree from Stanford, so he and his family will do just fine.

