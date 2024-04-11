OJ Simpson dead at 76: Family

(WJW) – OJ Simpson, former NFL great who was acquitted of murder, has died at the age 76.

That’s according to a social media post from his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they wrote in a post.

Courtesy: ABC News embeddable video



Simpson stood trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the 90s. Their bodies were found on June 12, 1994, in Los Angeles.

Simpson was later acquitted.

He was sentenced to prison for his role in a robbery in Las Vegas in 2008. He served 9 years in prison.

According to TMZ, Simpson died in Las Vegas.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the post from his family said.

According to Yahoo Sports, Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and was reportedly in hospice.

Simpson played in the NFL for 11 seasons.

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 while playing a the University of Southern California. He was selected No. 1 overall in the draft the following year by the Buffalo Bills.

Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. He was the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter released a statement on his passing.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards,” said Porter. “His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.”

