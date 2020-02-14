Zack Kassian kicks opponent in the chest with his skate

Zack Kassian is starting to use the blades on his feet now. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian had a switch flipped against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night and did something mind-blowing as a result.

In a heated scrap while down on the ice with Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, Kassian, while tangled up with the blueliner, decided to kick him away using his foot. That foot, of course, has a skate boot and steak knife-like blade attached to it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Replay of the Zack Kassian kick on Erik Cernak pic.twitter.com/PLlOPwgTph — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 14, 2020

Just weeks removed from the saga between Kassian and Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, the 29-year-old winger has again yielded attention for a needlessly violent event.

"That play he was holding my leg and it was just reactionary. I just tried to get loose. I was laying there awhile and I was trying to get my leg out and get moving,” Kassian told reporters after the game.

Even with the Oilers forward’s defence of the incident, Cernak is looking for the silver lining in it all.

“I think he was a little bit mad,” the Lightning defenseman said. “I asked him what was wrong with him? Because that’s not the right play, what to do on the ice. He didn’t say nothing. So I don’t know. Lucky it wasn’t higher.”

There will most likely be an awkward phone call from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for Kassian on Friday.

Through 51 games played this season, Kassian has 14 goals and 30 points, setting career-highs in both.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports