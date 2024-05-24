Oilers visit the Stars with 1-0 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -134, Oilers +113; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Oilers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

Dallas has gone 29-14-6 at home and 52-21-9 overall. The Stars have allowed 232 goals while scoring 294 for a +62 scoring differential.

Edmonton has a 26-20-2 record in road games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have scored 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 27 goals and 40 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.