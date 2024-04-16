Oilers visit the Coyotes after Foegele's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (49-25-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (35-41-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Warren Foegele's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Oilers' 9-2 win.

Arizona is 35-41-5 overall and 21-19-0 in home games. The Coyotes have a 29-13-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton has a 21-16-2 record on the road and a 49-25-6 record overall. The Oilers have a 44-11-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Coyotes won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Dylan Guenther led the Coyotes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 33 goals and 42 assists for the Coyotes. Logan Cooley has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 41 goals with 65 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.