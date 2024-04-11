Oilers star Connor McDavid out for game against Golden Knights
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid missed Wednesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
McDavid did not take part in pregame warm-ups after missing the team’s morning skate and practice on Tuesday.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday that McDavid was day-to-day and absent from practice due to a combination of “lower body” and “maintenance” issues.
McDavid began the day third in the NHL in scoring with 130 points, including a league-high 99 assists.
The Oilers are 19-24-9 without McDavid since he joined the league in 2015.
Edmonton entered the day second in the Pacific Division with 99 points, five back of first-place Vancouver with two fewer games played. The Oilers host the Canucks on Saturday.
___
