Oilers re-sign Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to 8-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers agreed to an eight-year deal with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers are running it back while they still have the best hockey player on the planet under contract.

Reported on Tuesday morning, the Oilers are re-signing forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year deal that will come in at a cap hit of $5.125 million per season.

Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set to announce a new 8 year 41 million dollar deal today. Includes a no movement clause. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 29, 2021

The contract extension will reportedly include a full no-movement clause — a familiar sight for fans of teams that Oilers GM Ken Holland was in charge of — meaning that Nugent-Hopkins will have full control of future transactions.

The 28-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and with so many teams on the rise, he would have surely had suitors pay him a higher salary. But instead, Nugent-Hopkins opted for the extra year on his contract and the job security to keep playing with the one and only Connor McDavid.

Nugent-Hopkins spent more time on the ice with McDavid last season than any other player at even-strength, boosting the offensive capability for Edmonton and changing his position from depth center to top-line winger. Through 52 games, Nugent-Hopkins scored 16 goals and 35 points — 20 of those on the power play.

This is a move to stay in the running for a playoff spot in next year’s new-look Pacific Division, now the Oilers just need to figure out the rest of the roster.

More from Yahoo Sports