Oilers and Kings square off to start the NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -165, Kings +139; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 28, the Oilers won 4-1.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and an 18-8-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers rank ninth in the league with 321 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Los Angeles is 15-7-4 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings are 37-4-6 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Dylan Holloway has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 28 goals and 47 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.