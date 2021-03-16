Oilers' Khaira KO'd in violent scrap after delivering head shot on Flames' Kylington

The Battle of Alberta added another thread to its web of narratives on Monday night.

In the first period between Edmonton and Calgary, Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira went full steam at Oliver Kylington and hit him up high in front of the team benches. The questionable hit did not result in a penalty.

if this isn't targeting the head I don't know what is now pic.twitter.com/nyzcZjm8rF — Mike Pfeil (@mikepfeil_) March 16, 2021

The Flames defenseman went straight down the tunnel to the locker room to get examined. Luckily, he returned to action later in the second period and even earned a neat little assist on Calgary’s second goal.

While Kylington was getting checked out during the first period, teammate Brett Ritchie took it upon himself to seek retribution after the referees failed to punish Khaira for the nasty one-way collision.

BRETT RITCHIE KNOCKS OUT KHAIRA! 💪🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/LlWnIP02XU — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 16, 2021

In this twisting string of events, Ritchie caught the Oilers forward with a hard right hand and sent him crumbling to the ice — a sight that no one wants to see in a hockey game. Khaira had to be helped off the ice and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After the 4-3 Flames win, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett gave an update on Khaira's status.

Brett Ritchie and Jujhar Khaira drop the gloves on Monday night. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Jujhar was feeling alright after the first period. Guys came in and he was feeling alright,” Tippett said.

It's unknown at this time whether Khaira will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety, but Sportsnet's Eric Francis suggests the Oilers forward will “likely face some disciplinary action.”

The Flames and Oilers will reheat the day-old vitriol Wednesday night, as they face each other yet again for an always-dramatic matchup.

