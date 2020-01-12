Oilers' Kassian pummels Flames' Tkachuk following massive hit

The Oilers' Zack Kassian was hungry for retaliation and Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was the recipient. (Twitter/@BradyTrett)

The Battle of Alberta is known for its tussles, but usually they’re a bit less one-sided than the one that transpired during Saturday’s contest between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers forward Zack Kassian sought retaliation immediately after receiving a crushing hit from behind the Calgary net delivered by Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old Flame, Kassian wasn’t going to stop until he had accomplished his goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zack Kassian lays a beating on Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/9WIHuZb0Wt — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 12, 2020

As the broadcast mentions, Kassian had the puck when Tkachuk laid the check that sent him flying behind the net, but the Oilers’ big man still wanted revenge for being made to look like he was flying out of YYC.

The 28-year-old Edmonton forward was slapped with four minutes and a misconduct for the post-whistle brawl.

On the following Flames power play, forward Elias Lindholm scored his second of the game and 20th this season to give his team the 4-3 lead. One has to wonder if Kassian is going to be given an assist.

Through 46 games this season, Tkachuk has 15 goals and 39 points. Meanwhile, Kassian is on pace to break his career highs, boasting 13 goals and 28 points in 44 games.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports