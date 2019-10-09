Oilers' James Neal sets franchise record with four-goal game against Islanders

James Neal is on an absolute tear this season. (Getty)

In a wonderful and unexpected turn of fate, James Neal has lit it up for the Edmonton Oilers only three games into his time wearing the blue and orange.

The former Flame has scored six goals early in the season, including a four-tally night on Tuesday that solidified his standing in the Oilers’ history books.

James Neal sets #LetsGoOilers record for most goals thru the team's first 3 games of a season with 5. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 9, 2019

The former 40-goal scorer, who appears to be settling in nicely in Edmonton, somehow managed to set a franchise mark that Oilers legends such as Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid were never able to accomplish. Just let that sink in for a second.

For added context, the 32-year-old scored only seven goals for the Calgary Flames in the 2018-2019 season. He’s just one snipe away from tying last season’s goal production, and it’s early October.

James Neal now has an NHL-leading 6 goals. He scored his 6th goal last season on March 29. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 9, 2019

Neal was sent to the Oilers this offseason in a trade that saw Milan Lucic landing in Calgary. Lucic, for what it’s worth, has yet to record a point with the Flames in 2019-20.

It’s still early, but it looks like the Oilers may have actually won a one-for-one trade this time around.

