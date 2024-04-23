Oilers host the Kings with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -182, Kings +152; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 7-4. Zach Hyman scored three goals in the victory.

Edmonton is 19-8-0 against the Pacific Division and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have scored 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Los Angeles is 44-27-11 overall with a 15-8-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have given up 210 goals while scoring 254 for a +44 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has scored 41 goals with 65 assists for the Oilers. Hyman has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 28 goals and 47 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.