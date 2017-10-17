Oilers hope Malone will haunt Hurricanes

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers are on a three-game losing streak, and recent games against the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators weren't close.

With the Hurricanes (1-1-1) coming to town Tuesday night, the Oilers will look to a former Carolina player to give them a spark.

Veteran center Brad Malone practiced with the Oilers (1-3-0) on Monday after being called up from the team's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. Malone has played 176 career NHL games and was with the Hurricanes last season, so there is a good chance that his Oilers debut could come against his former team.

"I have a lot of good friends over there," Malone said. "But, at the same time, I'm here (in Edmonton) now, and I'm not going to be holding anything back."

Malone was at Edmonton's training camp and scored twice in five preseason games.

He is needed because the Oilers' infirmary list is growing. Coach Todd McLellan confirmed Monday that center Leon Draisaitl would miss his second straight game with an eye injury and concussion-like symptoms. Draisaitl finished eighth in NHL scoring last season with 77 points.

Both Draisaitl and left winger Drake Caggiula, who has missed the Oilers last two games, were placed on injured reserve. Caggiula is out with an undisclosed ailment.

Malone said fans can expect a "blue-collar" game from him.

"In terms of what I am going to do, I am just going to be myself," Malone said. "Try to be physical, bring some energy ... try to create some momentum and get the little details correct."

McLellan said, "For me, he's a pretty responsible defensive guy, and he was one of our bottom-six players that produced offensively during training camp. He had two ... goals and a few helpers playing in that role. He has the ability to penalty-kill, all areas that we're looking to improve on."