Oilers' Foegele ejected for knee-on-knee hit on Panthers' Luostarinen in Stanley Cup final Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton’s Warren Foegele was ejected from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night for his knee-on-knee hit that injured Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen midway through the first period.

Foegele stuck out his left leg into Luostarinen’s left leg and a scrum ensued after as the Finnish forward lay on the ice and got medical attention. Luostarinen skated off with athletic trainers and immediately went down the tunnel.

Officials reviewed the hit and decided it warranted a 5-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. It was not immediately clear if the NHL’s department of player safety might consider supplemental discipline for Foegele.

Just 97 seconds afterward, Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was penalized for tripping. The Oilers scored their first goal of the series at 4 on 4 when fellow Swede Mattias Ekholm beat Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole on an odd-man rush.

Luostarinen returned to the ice a few minutes later.

Luostarinen was playing in just his second Cup final game after missing the series last year with a broken leg.

Foegele returned to the Oilers lineup Saturday night in the series opener after being a healthy scratch for the final three games of the Western Conference final against Dallas.

