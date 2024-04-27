Oilers bring 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Oilers won 6-1 in the last matchup. Zach Hyman led the Oilers with two goals.

Los Angeles is 44-27-11 overall with a 16-9-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have allowed 210 goals while scoring 254 for a +44 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 20-8-1 against the Pacific Division and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have scored 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 28 goals with 47 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Hyman has scored eight goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee).

Oilers: None listed.

