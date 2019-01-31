The Oilers brass are in no position to fix themselves

The problem with the Oilers isn’t the roster. The problem with the Oilers is the decision-making and structure that went into building it.

That, full stop, is why there’s “something in the water” in Edmonton and why a guy like Keith Gretzky or anyone else in this blinkered management group is ill-equipped to fix it.

The Oilers fired Peter Chiarelli more than a week ago and a lot of the talk about “what should this team do?” in the meantime has revolved around whether they should buy (and to what extent) to pursue the playoffs, and how to make the roster perform better whether the decision to buy comes or not.

It’s hard to take everyone at their word at times like these. But Bob Nicholson intoning that it was a group decision to lock up a league-average goaltender with no real NHL track record on a three-year deal that makes him the 17th-highest-paid goalie in the league, with plenty of no-trade protection is eminently believable.

So too is the idea that these guys really do believe Gretzky “paid his dues” in hockey to put himself in a position where he gets to make these kinds of calls, and was not in the position to pay those dues simply because of who his brother is. That doesn’t make it true, but that’s what they likely believe.

One thing that’s not believable, however, is their conviction that literally anything is going to change.

Because, look, you can watch that infamous Behind the B video where Chiarelli and Co. made the decision to trade Tyler Seguin and hey, there’s Keith Gretzky saying Seguin “works hard” but doesn’t want to “pay the price,” whatever that means. The fact that he followed Chiarelli to Edmonton and was made assistant GM after a pretty rotten time running the draft in Arizona for a handful of years shows the kind of thinking Chiarelli and the Oilers’ brass puts into these kinds of things.

Chiarelli is only notable because he’s one of just two Oilers general managers since the turn of the century to have not failed up in the organization. Kevin Lowe and Craig MacTavish remain in the Oilers front office despite their legacies of poor player evaluation, along with Scott Howson, the former Columbus GM whose career wasn’t exactly typified by great decision-making.

And now this group of brain geniuses is going to put their heads together and come up with something that’s going to turn this team around? If you believe that, I have an Ice District condo to sell you.

The fact of the matter is that Peter Chiarelli only “hung on” this long because everyone thought the path he was pursuing — toughness, being hard to play against, heavy hockey, whatever you want to call it — was the right one. There’s a reason why Edmonton media was publishing takes literally yesterday about how Kyle Brodziak needs to play a bigger role when the team’s All-Star Break/bye week is over.

It’s the same reason why the local media pushing a “it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get a Sam Gagner Type” and why they’ve expressed little but utter credulity that Nicholson — whose slew of gold medals heading up Hockey Canada was so easy to get Peter Chiarelli could have won them — is the kind of thinker who’s going to get them out of this fix.

It’s because everyone there is slavishly devoted to one thing: Glorifying the 1980s Edmonton Oilers who, from what I understand, won a few Cups. And part of that devotion necessarily means never having to think about hockey in a new way. Which means they’ll keep turning down the “McDonagh-for-the-fourth-pick-which-we’ll-use-on-a-guy-we-all-hate-now” trades and keep making the “Hall-for-Larsson” trades.

If Nicholson and Co.’s big idea to shake things up so far is to give Jesse Puljujarvi types more AHL time (until they’re “overripe,” I think was the phrase) then I’d love to see how it works out for them that they’re only onboarding guys when they’re all the way in their primes. It’s different, sure, but that’s because it doesn’t make sense to do that. The Red Wings did it a decade ago when they were routinely one of the best teams in hockey had four surefire or potential Hall of Famers on the roster. But you have to remember they were the Red Wings, routinely one of the best teams in hockey, and had four surefire or potential Hall of Famers on the roster. The Oilers don’t have that luxury.

And they’ll never get there with the same old executives making the same old decisions to hire the same old people who think the same old way.

To be fair: It’s entirely possible that the Oilers see the error of their ways in Retool 6.0 or whatever we’re calling this new new new approach. They could hire someone who’s smart, who thinks outside the hockey box, sees the future of the game, and whose qualifications are something other than “is a former Oiler or spends Christmases with one.” Maybe someone with an actual professional management background, which is rare in hockey but not in any other major sports here in 2019. Maybe someone with a history of making good decisions.

But the more likely scenario, I think we’d all agree, is that they evaluate all their options over the next few months, and carefully decide that the best path forward is with Dave Nonis.

It’s hard to describe Bob Nicholson and the Oilers brass as anything but hopeless at this point. (CP)

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

All stats via Corsica unless otherwise noted.