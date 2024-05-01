Oilers take 3-1 lead into game 5 against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -194, Kings +161; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 1-0.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 21-8-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 22-8-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Los Angeles has a 44-27-11 record overall and a 16-10-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings are 38-5-6 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 54 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Dylan Holloway has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 29 goals and 44 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.