Ohtani's pinch-hit homer lifts Angels over Dodgers

Los Angeles (AFP) - Shohei Ohtani's pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the LA Dodgers at Angels Stadium on Sunday.

The Japanese two-way star, sidelined from pitching duties because of a sprained right elbow ligament, hit for Jefry Marte with the score knotted at 3-3 in the seventh and crushed a 96 mph (154 Km/h) fastball from Dodgers relief pitcher JT Chargois over the center field fence.

It was Ohtani's seventh home run of the season and first since May 17.

It came a day after he fouled a ball off his right knee in a loss to the Dodgers, a blow that had Angels manager Mike Scioscia listing the 24-year-old as day-to-day.

The Angels are hoping Ohtani will eventually return to the mound without tendon replacement surgery.

In the meantime Ohtani -- who underwent plasma-rich platelet injection treatment for his elbow injury in June -- is now 3-for-17 at the plate since returning from the disabled list on July 3.