Ohtani's HR helps Angels end skid with 4-2 win over Astros

  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his home run hit in front of Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    1/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his home run hit in front of Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and Jose Iglesias (4) high five at the dugout after Ohtani's home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    2/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and Jose Iglesias (4) high five at the dugout after Ohtani's home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    3/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to umpire Ryan Blakney (36) after getting called out on strikes as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, returns the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    4/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to umpire Ryan Blakney (36) after getting called out on strikes as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, returns the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tries to make the tag against Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) as he safely slides into home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    5/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tries to make the tag against Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) as he safely slides into home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton (10) jumps to avoid right fielder Scott Schebler (44) as they both go to make the out on the fly by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    6/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton (10) jumps to avoid right fielder Scott Schebler (44) as they both go to make the out on the fly by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    7/7

    Angels Astros Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his home run hit in front of Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and Jose Iglesias (4) high five at the dugout after Ohtani's home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to umpire Ryan Blakney (36) after getting called out on strikes as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, returns the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tries to make the tag against Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) as he safely slides into home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton (10) jumps to avoid right fielder Scott Schebler (44) as they both go to make the out on the fly by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning helped the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday to snap a four-game skid.

It was the second consecutive game with a homer for the two-way star, who is tied for the MLB lead with seven home runs and who is scheduled to pitch on Monday.

A two-run homer by Yuli Gurriel tied it in the seventh inning before Ohtani sent a fastball from Luis Garcia (0-2) 440 feet into center field to put the Angels up 3-2.

Anthony Bemboom added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth.

The Angels ended their losing streak and avoided a four-game sweep without star Mike Trout. He missed a third consecutive game with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch on Thursday night, but said that he expects to return on Monday.

Chris Rodriguez (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the win and Raisel Iglesias allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Houston starter Lance McCullers had retired 10 straight after a single by Justin Upton with two outs in the first when he hit Albert Pujols with a pitch to start the fifth inning. José Iglesias singled with one out in the inning before a walk by Jose Rojas loaded the bases.

David Fletcher made it 2-0 with his infield single on a hard-hit groundball that bounced off first base, into the air and out of reach of first baseman Gurriel.

The Astros had managed just two hits when Dylan Bundy plunked Yordan Alvarez with no outs in the seventh. Gurriel chased him when he connected on the homer to left-center that tied it at 2-2. It was the second time in this series that Gurriel tied a game with a two-run homer in the seventh after he also did it in Friday’s 5-4 win in 10 innings.

Bundy allowed three hits and two runs with six strikeouts in six innings and remains winless in five starts this season.

After scoring a season high on Saturday in a 16-2 rout, the Astros couldn’t get anything going against Bundy early on Sunday and they didn’t have more than one man on base in an inning until the sixth.

McCullers allowed three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in six innings in his return after being sidelined for 10 days dealing with side effects from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Trout took some swings before Sunday’s game, hoping to return on Sunday, but decided he wasn’t quite ready. “It’s getting better every day,” he said. “I took a couple of swings. It’s still not 100%, but I look forward to playing tomorrow.” ... Manager Joe Maddon said he expects third baseman Anthony Rendon (groin strain) to return to the lineup Monday or Tuesday.

Astros: Manager Dusty Baker said that RHP Jake Odorizzi, who left Saturday’s start after one out with right forearm tightness, was being evaluated by a doctor on Sunday and that he could have an update after the game. ... Second baseman Jose Altuve, who revealed on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, is feeling good and Baker said he could return early next week.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA) will start for Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night against the Texas Rangers, who will start Jordan Lyles (1-1, 4.64).

Astros: Houston’s Jose Urquidy (0-2, 5.14 ERA) opposes Seattle’s Justus Sheffield (1-1, 4.86) when the Astros and Mariners open a four-game series on Monday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice again, but Dodgers rally and Kenley Jansen hangs on

    Kenley Jansen recorded a four-out save and the Dodgers' offense showed life in a 5-4 win over the Padres as the L.A. crowd took on a more familiar look.

  • Emanuel goes 8 2/3 in relief in MLB debut, Astros bop Angels

    Kent Emanuel had just sat down in the bullpen and was preparing to enjoy a leisurely cup of coffee during the first inning on Saturday. After toiling in the minors for seven long seasons, the Houston Astros pitcher was thrown into his major league debut at a moment's notice. Emanuel worked 8 2/3 innings in relief, saving Houston's bullpen after Jake Odorizzi left early with an injury, and the Astros routed the Los Angeles Angels 16-2.

  • Rough week gets rougher as Angels fall 16-2 to Astros for fourth loss in a row

    With star outfielder Mike Trout (elbow) out of the lineup for a second straight game, the Angels were routed and fell under .500 on the season at 9-10.

  • Brooke Henderson wins LA Open for 10th LPGA Tour title

    Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last. Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny, breezy day at Wilshire Country Club, Henderson closed with her second straight 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda. “I definitely am a firm believer when you’re in the winner’s circle you’re getting a lot of breaks and it’s sort of meant to be,” Henderson said.

  • Usman tops Masvidal, UFC 261 returns sports world to normal

    UFC 261 returned a sense of normalcy to the sports world Saturday night with one of its craziest events in years. Billed as the first full-fledged sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic altered the world more than a year ago, it delivered more than even its staunchest promoter imagined. “I don’t think it gets any better than tonight," UFC President Dana White said.

  • Biden keeps tipping his hand before making big moves

    President Biden has repeatedly telegraphed tough decisions with earlier announcements designed to cushion the blow.Driving the news: On Friday, the White House announced a generic call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey. Less than 24 hours later, the president issued a statement labeling a World War I Armenian massacre "genocide," angering the Turks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSeveral weeks ago, Biden released a slate of career foreign service officers he was nominating to be U.S. ambassadors.The president will soon announce a series of friends and donors to marquee diplomatic jobs, a traditional source of friction between political appointees and careerists at the State Department.On April 14, Biden also announced his new liaison to the Asian American Pacific Islander community just before he sat down with a group of AAPI lawmakers — including two who had demanded just such an appointment.Why it matters: Good policy stems from good politics, and Biden prides himself on being a gentleman. But the two-step also reveals what bettors would call a presidential "tell."Biden previously telegraphed future headlines with calls to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.He called Salman on Feb. 25, a day before declassifying an intelligence report saying the king's son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had approved an operation to "capture or kill" Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Nichols scooped the president with news of the call.The president also called Putin two days before announcing sanctions against Russian officials for cyberattacks against the U.S. and its interests.A brutal military campaign launched by the Ottoman Empire in April 1915 resulted in the deaths of 1.5 million people. The Turkish government has long resisted the label "genocide," saying the deaths were typical of warfare.Two statements illustrated Biden's communications — and diplomatic — approach.At 2 p.m. Friday, as the workweek wound down, the White House announced his call with Erdoğan.The generic readout said the president conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements."It also announced the two leaders would meet during a NATO summit in June "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues."At noon Saturday, the White House released a statement recognizing the anniversary in Armenia and branding the deaths genocide."We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated," said the president's statement.The Turkish government responded by summoning the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, for a meeting with its foreign minister in the capital of Ankara.The bottom line: As with a presidential campaign, a schedule provides insight not just into current activities but future strategy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chocolate chip diplomacy: Biden courts Congress with gusto

    The pictures always make it look so presidential: Joe Biden sitting in a tall-back chair, surrounded by the arrayed members of Congress invited for a meeting at the White House. On their way out the door, they are offered a chocolate chip cookie, that most American of snacks, a to-go boost for the potential partnership between this White House and the Congress. “It was the day that you will remember, not so much because you were in the Oval Office, but because of the attention the president gave to us — the personal attention, the commitment, the authenticity and the seriousness of caring about people, and especially people who have been marginalized,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

  • 'The Father': First time filmmaker scores 'the greatest living actor' Anthony Hopkins for Oscar-nominated movie

    Movie theatres may be closed but there is still some time watch the 2021 Oscars nominated movies (ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 25), including the film The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

  • Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

    The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.

  • Stephen Curry says he's 'gotta be' NBA MVP during hot streak

    Steph has averaged 44.8 points in his last five games.

  • Terry Rozier with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/23/2021

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman after nasty UFC 261 leg break

    After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.

  • La Liga: Griezmann oozes class as Barcelona keep pressure on Atleti

    The Copa del Rey champions have a tough run-in but are two points back of leaders Atletico Madrid with a head-to-head match-up looming on May 8.

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC 261: Jorge Masvidal’s future, Chris Weidman’s leg break, more

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.

  • NHL On NBC: Bruins have found second scoring line

    Bruins-Penguins coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

  • Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

    A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome: Manchester City winning the League Cup. With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it needed Laporte to head in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick. “We have to keep this rhythm, this way to win more titles,” center back Laporte said.

  • UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith kick kills Jimmy Crute’s leg, fight stopped between rounds

    Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.