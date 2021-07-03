Ohtani's homers, winning run power Angels past Orioles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Angels phenom showed his record-setting power once again as his two homers boosted his league-leading season total to 30. His 29th broke Mike Trout's Angels record for most homers before the all-star break.

His 30th homer at Angel Stadium made him the first American League player to record 30 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his team's first 81 games of the season.

Sammy Sosa (Chicago, 1998) and Albert Pujols (St. Louis, 2009) are the only other two players to have accomplished the feat -- though they did not do so while working a full load as a starting pitcher.

Ohtani, who was named AL player of the month earlier in the day, also wowed the crowd with his speed on the base paths Friday,

With the score tied 7-7 in the ninth, Jared Walsh smacked a line drive to shallow right field for Ohtani to narrowly score from second base.

Ohtani -- who also has a 3.60 earned run average as a pitcher -- began the inning with a walk. He then stole his 13th base of the season to reach second.

His heroics come one day after he was named to his first MLB all-star game as a designated hitter for the contest on July 13 in Denver. He is also entered in the Home Run Derby on all-star weekend.

gph/leg

Recommended Stories

  • Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7

    Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.

  • Orioles vs. Angels Highlights

    Ohtani homers twice to set up Walsh's walk-off single

  • Ohtani homers twice | FastCast

    Shohei Ohtani hits his 29th and 30th home runs of the season, plus Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits his 27th homer on this edition of FastCast

  • Manoah fans 10 and 3 Blue Jays homer in 11-1 win over Rays

    Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien, elected an All-Star starter Thursday, scored three times.

  • Maddon supports Ohtani pitching and hitting in All-Star Game

    Fans hoping Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will pitch and hit in the All-Star Game might just get their wish. Angels manager Joe Maddon wants Ohtani to do both in the July 13 midsummer classic in Denver and has discussed it with Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, who will manage the American League squad. Maddon said seeing Ohtani do both as well as participating in the Home Run Derby on July 12 at Coors Field would draw in even non-baseball fans.

  • LEADING OFF: Schwarber gets MRI on hamstring, Brews roll

    After a historic June homer binge, Kyle Schwarber’s July got off to a less promising start. The Washington Nationals slugger exited Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of an injured right hamstring. Schwarber grimaced rounding first on a single, grabbed the hamstring and immediately left the field.

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout selected as All-Star game starters

    Angels stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named All-Stars, voted by fans to be starters on the American League team.

  • One veteran college football writer pegs Notre Dame 12-0

    Do you have the Irish going 12-0 this year?

  • What if Shohei Ohtani signed with Yankees? | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and John Harper on what could have been if Shohei Ohtani wanted to play on the east coast and signed with the Yankees. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Fantasy Baseball: What did we learn from June?

    With June in the rearview mirror, Fred Zinkie shares the top fantasy takeaways from the month.

  • Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headline 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters

    Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis Jr. are among the notable starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

  • Angels score 7 in ninth to beat Yankees, conclude wild game of unexpected outcomes

    If you expected it, it probably didn't happen.

  • Aaron Boone reflects on conversations with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner

    Through 80 games, the Yankees are just 41-39, only ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the division, and 8.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox.

  • Angels' Trout optimistic he can return after All-Star break

    Slugger Mike Trout is optimistic that he can be back in the Los Angeles Angels' lineup shortly after the All-Star break. Trout said before Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles that he started swinging a bat a couple days ago along with playing catch and jogging. The Angels said at the time that Trout would miss six to eight weeks.

  • Cubs Talk Podcast: Slide continues, Jake Arrieta's rotation status

    David Kaplan, Maddie Lee, Tim Stebbins, and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss Jake Arrieta's struggles and the Cubs' recent slide.

  • Oklahoma LB Jake Clifton commits to K-State

    After not having recruited the state of Oklahoma much at the beginning of Chris Klieman's tenure, the Wildcats have dipped back into the Sooner state and have received a verbal pledge from Owasso linebacker Jake Clifton. Clifton is the third linebacker to commit to the Wildcats this cycle, joining Tobi Osunsanmi and Gage Stenger.

  • Stan Van Gundy said Zion Williamson is “no coach killer”

    "Zion's no coach killer. He's a guy who is gonna help you win a lot of games. He plays the game the right way."

  • Shohei Ohtani makes all kinds of history with 30th homer of season

    Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.

  • White Sox' Yermín Mercedes optioned to Triple-A Charlotte

    The White Sox optioned Yermn Mercedes to Triple-A Charlotte in a series of roster moves made on Friday morning.

  • Why the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard-Paul George partnership is likely to continue

    Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George grew as teammates and leaders under coach Tyronn Lue, which could bode well in keeping the pair together.