Ohtani's 3 RBIs Trout's HR leads Angels over Royals 10-3

If you're looking for leaner meat, there's a good chance you use ground turkey to prepare everything from homemade burgers to chilis and stews. But before you go to cook up your next meal, make sure to check your freezer: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just issued a salmonella warning for ground turkey products. Read on for more information on the important advisory, and for more items you need to toss right into the trash, check out If You Have These Supplements at Home, the FDA Says "Destroy Them."According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), about 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products made by Pennsylvania company Plainville Brands are affected by the public health alert. The FSIS says they and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating an outbreak of 28 cases of salmonella Hadar illnesses across 12 states after one reported case was linked to a patient who had consumed ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands. Lab analysis of an unopened package of the product found in the patient's fridge later tested positive for the dangerous bacteria.The affected products were produced on December 18, 2020, through December 29, 2020, and bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold nationwide and include:1-lb. packages of Nature's Promise Free from 94% lean | 6% fat ground turkey with the following use by/freeze/sell by dates:1/1/211/3/211/4/211/8/211/10/211-lb. packages of Wegman 94% lean | 6% fat ground turkey with the following use by/freeze/sell by dates:1/3/211/4/211/8/211/10/213-lb. packages of Wegman 94% lean | 6% fat ground turkey with the following use by/freeze/sell by dates:1/3/211/4/211/8/211/10/211-lb. packages of Plainville Farms ground white turkey 93% lean | 7% fat with a use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21.Since the items in question have "sell by/freeze/use by" dates that passed in January and were no longer available for purchase, the FSIS did not issue a recall and is instead telling people to check their freezers, warning that "consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."Read on to see which other products have recently been recalled. And for more on household items you need to ditch, check out If You Have This Soap at Home, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Says. 1 Sausages Ground turkey isn't the only meat product that has been affected recently by health and safety issues. On April 2, the FSIS announced a public health alert for 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage after it was discovered the food could contain "hard pieces of crystalline material." The affected products are limited to 1-lb. packages of Lonely Lane Farms Family Farm Since 1939 Oregon Raised Chorizo Sausage, produced by the Century Oak Packaging Company. They can be identified by product ID 21067-6, establishment number EST. M40256, and a production date of March 8, 2021, with the FSIS advising that any affected items "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."And for another item to steer clear of, check out If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now. 2 Salmon burgers If you recently bought your salmon burgers at Costco, you should check the packaging before preparing them. On March 27, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Trident Seafoods Corporation had voluntarily recalled its 3-lb. packages of Pacific Salmon Burgers after finding they could potentially be contaminated with small pieces of metal. The FDA says you should not eat the burgers, which are printed with a best-by date of 01/14/2023 and lot number GC101431, and instead return them to Costco for a refund. Customers with questions can also contact Trident Seafoods at 866-413-4749 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com.And for more items in your pantry you need to ditch, check out If You Have These Seasonings at Home, Get Rid of Them, USDA Says. 3 Hummus On March 29, the FDA reported that popular hummus manufacturer Sabra initiated a voluntary recall of 2,100 cases of its Classic Hummus due to salmonella concerns. The recall is limited to the brand's Classic Hummus in 10-oz. containers with a best-before date of April 26 and a production date of February 10, 2021. The FDA says no one should consume the affected hummus, which can also be identified by UPC number 300067; instead, return the product to its place of purchase. Customers can also contact Sabra Customer Relations with questions at 866-265-6761.And for more alerts on the items you consume regularly, sign up for our daily newsletter. 4 Bottled water Staying hydrated is important, but you might want to check the label on your bottle of water the next time you go to quench your thirst. On March 31, the FDA announced an investigation into five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis associated with the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water. A recall of all of the company's alkaline water products is now underway, and the FDA says "it is crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water." If you happen to have the affected water on hand, throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it for a refund.And for more on important food safety updates, If You Have This Quaker Oats Product at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.