Ohtani's 2-way play, Walsh's HRs lead Angels past ChiSox 7-4

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks off the field during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani and White Sox's Jose Abreu collided at the plate while Ohtani was covering after a passed ball. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks off the field during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani and White Sox's Jose Abreu collided at the plate while Ohtani was covering after a passed ball. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • The Los Angeles Angels celebrate as Jared Walsh (20) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rendon also scored. The Angels won 7-4. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    The Los Angeles Angels celebrate as Jared Walsh (20) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rendon also scored. The Angels won 7-4. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) high-fives Jose Iglesias (4) after Walsh hit a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) high-fives Jose Iglesias (4) after Walsh hit a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) checks on Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, after they collided at home plate, following a passed ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) checks on Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, after they collided at home plate, following a passed ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) makes it safely to first ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) makes it safely to first ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) high-fives designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (73) after scoring off of a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/7

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) high-fives designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (73) after scoring off of a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks off the field during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani and White Sox's Jose Abreu collided at the plate while Ohtani was covering after a passed ball. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Los Angeles Angels celebrate as Jared Walsh (20) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rendon also scored. The Angels won 7-4. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) high-fives Jose Iglesias (4) after Walsh hit a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) checks on Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, after they collided at home plate, following a passed ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) makes it safely to first ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) high-fives designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (73) after scoring off of a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a 451-foot homer and pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning in a historic two-way performance, and Jared Walsh hit a walkoff homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.

Walsh hit two homers, including a big three-run shot off Matt Foster to end the Angels' third win over Chicago in their four-game, season-opening series.

Ohtani reached another milestone in his unique career when he took the mound and occupied the No. 2 slot in the batting order for the Angels. He was just the third pitcher in 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available, and the first to bat second since Jack Dunleavy did it for the Cardinals in 1903.

In the first inning alone, Ohtani both threw the hardest pitch by any starting pitcher in baseball this season and produced the hardest hit by any batter this season. Ohtani touched 101 mph with a fastball, and his first-pitch homer off Chicago's Dylan Cease left his bat at 115 mph.

Even Ohtani's 109.7-mph lineout to center in the second inning was hit harder than any other ball in the game except his own homer.

Ohtani also didn't allow a run through the first four innings, but his control problems abetted Chicago's three-run rally in the fifth. Ohtani left after a passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Max Stassi led to a scary collision at home plate between Ohtani and AL MVP José Abreu, but the Angels said the two-way star avoided injury.

Ohtani finished with seven strikeouts and five walks, showcasing his typical duo of otherworldly speed and shaky control.

David Fletcher and Justin Upton drove in early runs for the Angels, but Chicago tied it in the fifth with three combined runs on a wild pitch and Stassi’s passed ball.

Walsh reclaimed the lead for Los Angeles in the fifth with his first homer of the season, but new Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (1-0) couldn't quite come up with a five-out save.

Chicago tied it in the ninth when Nick Madrigal scored from second on a throwing error by Iglesias, who tried to get him at third after fielding Adam Eaton’s one-out grounder.

The White Sox scored four runs despite going 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Dexter Fowler, who entered the game via a rare AL double switch, singled off José Ruiz (0-1) to lead off the ninth. Anthony Rendon drew a one-out walk from Foster before Walsh secured his first career multi-homer game.

Angels manager Joe Maddon navigated the hole left in his lineup by Ohtani's departure by using Albert Pujols as a pinch-hitter and later utilizing his NL managerial skills with the double switch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson grounded out leading off the first inning, and he didn't take the field for the bottom half due to left hamstring tightness.

Angels: Ohtani left the game with general soreness, but no injury, general manager Perry Minasian said.

SENSATION VS SENSATION

Ohtani even mastered Yermín Mercedes, the 28-year-old White Sox rookie who improbably got his first eight major league hits consecutively over the past two games. Ohtani struck out Mercedes in the second and fourth innings, dropping the designated hitter’s average all the way down to .727.

Mercedes beat out an infield single later for his ninth hit in three games.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Carlos Rodon takes the mound in Seattle on Monday when they open a three-game series with the Mariners.

Angels: José Quintana makes his Halos debut Monday when they open a two-game series with the Houston Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Shohei Ohtani hits home run in historic start, but leaves game vs. White Sox after painful fifth inning

    Shohei Ohtani's historic start started with a bang, but ended in pain as the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Chicago White Sox.

  • Mercedes gets 1st 5 career hits, White Sox beat Angels 12-8

    Yermín Mercedes got his first five major league hits and drove in four runs, and José Abreu hit a grand slam for the Chicago White Sox in their 12-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Mercedes, a 28-year-old catcher playing in his second career game, went 5 for 5 in an extraordinary performance as Chicago's designated hitter. “I'm so excited right now,” Mercedes said.

  • Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

    Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Sunday. Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

  • Observations: Cubs win opening series, Zach Davies starts strong

    The Cubs beat the Pirates in the opening series finale Sunday.

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make historic start on mound while batting in the No. 2 spot

    Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will break ground when he starts on the mound and bats second in the lineup on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

  • Gonzaga's perfect season saved by Jalen Suggs' last-gasp overtime heave

    Gonzaga’s wild run to NCAA history continues, but UCLA was its biggest test yet. Did the game expose the Zags at all?

  • 22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack - govt official

    (Reuters) -At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed in a central Indian state by Maoist fighters, in one of the bloodiest attacks by the extreme left-wing insurgent group this year, officials said on Sunday. Security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation. "We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters," said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

  • USA Basketball picks Grant Hill as Colangelo's replacement

    Grant Hill helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996. Now, USA Basketball is bringing him back. Hill will become the men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball said Saturday.

  • Florida governor declares state of emergency amid fears of reservoir collapse

    Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in Florida amid fears that a reservoir is on the point of collapse. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency because of the threat to people living near the Piney Point Reservoir, about 40 miles south of Tampa. Part of the reservoir's retaining wall has shifted, raising the prospect of a complete structural collapse which would see 600 million gallons of water gushing into the surrounding area within minutes. Not only are more than 300 homes at risk, but a natural gas plant that provides energy to millions of households is in the flood zone.

  • Steph Curry nearing Wilt Chamberlain's Warriors scoring record is 'surreal'

    Steph Curry knows it is an honor to break a record held by Wilt Chamberlain.

  • Aaron Gordon's 24 points leads Denver past Orlando 119-109

    DENVER (AP) Aaron Gordon scored 24 points against his former team, rallying the Denver Nuggets past the Orlando Magic 119-109 Sunday night. Gordon scored Denver's first dozen points, then helped the Nuggets erase an 18-point halftime deficit for their 14th win in 17 games and their 10th straight over the Magic. Jamal Murray added 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. 20 for Denver, which got 17 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds from Nikola Jokic.

  • Umpires mark first brawl of MLB season by ejecting wrong guy in Cardinals-Reds

    Getting shoved while walking to the dugout is an ejectable offense, apparently.

  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws wild 100 mph pitch, drills home run in historic start

    Shohei Ohtani hit a deep home run instantly in his first appearance at the plate on Sunday night in a historic outing for the pitcher.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • Southampton fight back for 3-2 win over Burnley

    Burnley took a 12th minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty, after VAR spotted that Kyle Walker-Peters had brought down Erik Pieters. The Clarets then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Czech forward Matej Vydra, after Wood had headed on a Ben Mee long ball forward. But the Saints got back into the game with a well-struck effort from Stuart Armstrong, the Scotland midfielder driving home after a clever flick from Danny Ings.

  • Brook Lopez with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings

    Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • How much was Jalen Suggs' Final Four shot worth? 'Millions,' experts say

    As college athletics and the NCAA tournament sit on the precipice of unprecedented change in the next year, Suggs’ shot raises a new question for the college sports landscape.