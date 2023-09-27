Ohtani, Snell and more: Here are the top potential MLB free agents

Ohtani, Snell and more: Here are the top potential MLB free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Shohei Ohtani watch is on the horizon.

After the 2023 World Series champion is crowned in late October/early November, the baseball world will shift its focus to the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation.

Ohtani is set to hit free agency after putting together one of the greatest individual seasons in MLB history. The 29-year-old hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs while also going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts on the mound.

While Ohtani isn't expected to pitch again until 2025 due to a UCL tear, it still wouldn't be surprising if he landed the richest contract in baseball history -- something exceeding the $426.5 million deal his Angels teammate Mike Trout received in 2019.

The 2023 AL MVP favorite is obviously the belle of the ball in the 2023-24 free-agent class. But he isn't the only notable name who could be available on the open market.

Who are the top MLB free agents in 2023-24?

Beyond Ohtani, Cody Bellinger is the top hitter who could be a free agent this winter. The 2019 NL MVP has enjoyed a stellar bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs and has a $12 million mutual option for 2024.

Among the other top potential free-agent bats are Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler ($9 million player option), Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy ($10 million club option) and KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

The 2023-24 free-agent class is certainly stronger in the pitching department, where NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell is the headliner followed by his San Diego Padres teammate and one of the game's elite relievers in Josh Hader. There's also Marcus Stroman ($21 million player option), Clayton Kershaw, Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez (player opt-out available), Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto among the potential available arms.

Top 2023-24 MLB free agents by position

Here's an expanded position-by-position look at the best potential free agents:

