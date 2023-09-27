Ohtani, Snell and more: Here are the top potential MLB free agents
Ohtani, Snell and more: Here are the top potential MLB free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Shohei Ohtani watch is on the horizon.
After the 2023 World Series champion is crowned in late October/early November, the baseball world will shift its focus to the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation.
Ohtani is set to hit free agency after putting together one of the greatest individual seasons in MLB history. The 29-year-old hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs while also going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts on the mound.
While Ohtani isn't expected to pitch again until 2025 due to a UCL tear, it still wouldn't be surprising if he landed the richest contract in baseball history -- something exceeding the $426.5 million deal his Angels teammate Mike Trout received in 2019.
The 2023 AL MVP favorite is obviously the belle of the ball in the 2023-24 free-agent class. But he isn't the only notable name who could be available on the open market.
Who are the top MLB free agents in 2023-24?
Beyond Ohtani, Cody Bellinger is the top hitter who could be a free agent this winter. The 2019 NL MVP has enjoyed a stellar bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs and has a $12 million mutual option for 2024.
Among the other top potential free-agent bats are Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler ($9 million player option), Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy ($10 million club option) and KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.
The 2023-24 free-agent class is certainly stronger in the pitching department, where NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell is the headliner followed by his San Diego Padres teammate and one of the game's elite relievers in Josh Hader. There's also Marcus Stroman ($21 million player option), Clayton Kershaw, Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez (player opt-out available), Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto among the potential available arms.
Top 2023-24 MLB free agents by position
Here's an expanded position-by-position look at the best potential free agents:
Catchers
Gary Sanchez, Padres
Yan Gomes, Cubs ($6 million club option)
First basemen/designated hitters
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
Josh Bell, Marlins ($16.5 million player option)
Donovan Solano, Twins
C.J. Cron, Angels
Brandon Belt, Blue Jays
Joey Votto, Reds ($20 million club option)
Carlos Santana, Brewers
Garrett Cooper, Padres
Second basemen
Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays ($18 million mutual option)
Adam Frazier, Orioles
Kolten Wong, Dodgers
Third basemen
Matt Chapman, Blue Jays
Max Muncy, Dodgers ($10 million club option)
Jeimer Candelario, Cubs
Justin Turner, Red Sox ($13.4 million player option)
Josh Donaldson, Brewers
Gio Urshela, Angels
Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks
Mike Moustakas, Angels
Shortstops
Tim Anderson, White Sox ($14 million club option)
Jon Berti, Marlins
Javier Báez, Tigers (player opt-out available)
Amed Rosario, Dodgers
Kiké Hernández, Dodgers
Adalberto Mondesí, Red Sox
Outfielders
Cody Bellinger, Cubs ($12 million mutual option)
Jorge Soler, Marlins ($9 million player option)
Joc Pederson, Giants
Teoscar Hernández, Mariners
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks
Jason Heyward, Dodgers
Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks
Max Kepler, Twins ($10 million club option)
Jung Hoo Lee, KBO
Andrew McCutchen, Pirates
Adam Duvall, Red Sox
Michael Conforto, Giants ($18 million player option)
Mark Canha, Brewers ($12.2 million club option)
Michal Brantley, Astros
Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays
Eddie Rosario, Braves ($9 million club option)
Robbie Grossman, Rangers
Randal Grichuk, Angels
Michael A. Taylor, Twins
Joey Gallo, Twins
Jesse Winker, Brewers
David Peralta, Dodgers
Starting pitchers
Blake Snell, Padres
Marcus Stroman, Cubs ($21 million player option)
Aaron Nola, Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, NPB
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers (player opt-out available)
Sonny Gray, Twins
Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays
Charlie Morton, Braves ($20 million club option)
Jordan Montgomery, Rangers
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs ($16 million club option)
Alex Cobb, Giants ($10 million club option)
Mike Clevinger, White Sox ($12 million mutual option)
Michael Wacha, Padres ($16 million mutual option)
Wade Miley, Brewers ($10 million mutual option)
Seth Lugo, Padres ($7.5 million player option)
Martín Pérez, Rangers
Lance Lynn, Dodgers ($18 million club option)
Lucas Giolito, Guardians
Kenta Maeda, Twins
Michael Lorenzen, Phillies
Tyler Mahle, Twins
Relievers
Josh Hader, Padres
Liam Hendriks, White Sox ($15 million club option)
Craig Kimbrel, Phillies
Aroldis Chapman, Rangers
José Leclerc, Rangers ($6.3 million club option)
Hector Neris, Astros ($8.5 million club option)
Joe Jimenez, Braves
Jordan Hicks, Blue Jays
Matt Moore, Marlins
Reynaldo López, Guardians
Keynan Middleton, Yankees
Nick Martinez, Padres ($16 million club option)
David Robertson, Marlins
Chad Green, Blue Jays ($9 million club option)
Blake Treinen, Dodgers ($7 million club option)
Daniel Hudson, Dodgers ($6.5 million club option)
Will Smith, Rangers