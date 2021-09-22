Ohtani hits 45th HR while surging Astros rout Angels 10-5

  • Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, is hugged by Carlos Correa after Maldonado's solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/6

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, is hugged by Carlos Correa after Maldonado's solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel (10) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/6

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel (10) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gets a pat on his helmet after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/6

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gets a pat on his helmet after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) is met in the dugout by Mike Trout, center, and bench coach Mike Gallego, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    4/6

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) is met in the dugout by Mike Trout, center, and bench coach Mike Gallego, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    5/6

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers makes a leaping catch on a pop fly by Los Angeles Angels' Kean Wong during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    6/6

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers makes a leaping catch on a pop fly by Los Angeles Angels' Kean Wong during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, is hugged by Carlos Correa after Maldonado's solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel (10) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gets a pat on his helmet after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) is met in the dugout by Mike Trout, center, and bench coach Mike Gallego, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers makes a leaping catch on a pop fly by Los Angeles Angels' Kean Wong during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's latest majestic homer wasn't nearly enough to turn back the Houston Astros as they steamroll toward another AL West title.

Ohtani hit his 45th homer in the eighth inning, but Aledmys Díaz and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back homers and drove in three runs apiece while leading the Astros to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Ohtani connected for his first homer since Sept. 10, driving a solo shot off Houston’s Cristian Javier 445 feet into the elevated right field stands at the Big A.

“Chop that up a little bit, you might get two or three out of that,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

Ohtani has only three homers in September, but the two-way superstar is just one behind Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kansas City's Salvador Perez for the major league lead.

With a 116.1 mph exit velocity that resembled his early-season feats, Ohtani also matched Mike Trout's 45 homers in 2019 for the second-most in Angels history. Troy Glaus hit 47 in 2000.

Ohtani declined to speak to reporters afterward, but Maddon weighed in on the AL MVP race, which some believe is tightening this month while Ohtani slumps and Guerrero contends for the Triple Crown: “I think everybody (else) is in second, third, fourth and fifth place.”

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Martin Maldonado added a solo shot in another blowout victory at the Big A for the Astros, who routed the Angels 10-0 on Monday. Houston built a 10-1 lead in the sixth inning of the rematch before coasting to its 12th win in 17 meetings with Los Angeles this season.

The Astros' (90-61) sixth win in seven games overall coupled with the Oakland Athletics' second straight loss to Seattle trimmed Houston's magic number for clinching the AL West title to four.

José Urquidy (8-3) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning, yielding four runs while staying unbeaten since June.

Phil Gosselin hit a three-run homer and Jack Mayfield had a solo shot for the Angels, who have lost five straight while wrapping up their seventh straight non-playoff season. The Halos had their second consecutive embarrassing pitching performance against the division leaders, giving up up 18 runs in an eight-inning stretch spanning the first two games of this four-game series.

Houston got four hits and four runs off Angels starter Packy Naughton (0-3), who pitched into the fifth inning of his fourth career start.

Tucker hit a two-run homer and Díaz followed with a solo shot off Naughton in the second for the Astros' 10th back-to-back homers of the season.

“I made two bad pitches,” Naughton said. “I think I battled and came back pretty well, but you’ve got to hope next time you can come back and execute those pitches.”

Mayfield, the former Astros middle infielder who has got his first regular big-league action this season with Los Angeles, hit his career-best 10th homer of the season on Urquidy's first pitch of the second.

But Altuve connected in the fifth for his 29th homer of the season, and Díaz contributed a two-run single. Maldonado added a solo shot during Houston's three-run sixth for his second homer in two nights at his former home stadium.

Ohtani singled and scored in the sixth when Gosselin chased Urquidy with a three-run homer.

RAW ARMS

Los Angeles has chosen to promote several pitchers with minimal major league experience to finish out what’s likely to be its sixth straight losing season, and the first four hurlers who took the mound Tuesday came in with a combined 48 1/3 innings in the big leagues. Austin Warren was the only one who performed well, throwing a perfect eighth in his return from a four-week stint on the COVID-19 injured list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 3B Alex Bregman got the day off for rest. ... Third base coach Omar Lopez didn't feel well and took the night off. First base coach Dan Firova moved over to third, and assistant pitching coach Bill Murphy coached first.

Angels: Unless OF Jo Adell (abdominal strain) feels much better fairly soon, he won't play again this season, manager Joe Maddon said.

UP NEXT

Houston's Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.37 ERA) looks to extend his AL lead in victories and innings (144 1/3) for a rookie pitcher. He faces fellow rookie Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25 ERA), who will make his third major league start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Aledmys Díaz's solo home run

    Aledmys Díaz cranks a solo home run to center field, going back-to-back with Kyle Tucker to extend the Astros' lead to 3-0 in the 2nd inning

  • Astros vs. Angels Highlights

    Astros smash three homers in 10-0 win vs. Angels

  • Phil Gosselin's three-run homer

    Phil Gosselin drills a three-run homer to center field, scoring Juan Lagares and Shohei Ohtani to trim the Astros' lead to 10-4 in the 6th

  • Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

    Poland is sending 500 additional army troops and special vehicles to its border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures which the government says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union. “We are dealing with a well-organized action directed from Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference Monday. “We will defend Poland's border with full determination,” and prevent migrants from crossing in, Morawiecki said after a meeting with Poland's interior minister and the head of the Border Guards.

  • Amid Yankees' chaos, here is their potential path to the 2021 MLB playoffs

    Welcome to a frenetic final two weeks of a topsy-turvy season for the Yankees, as they try to make the 2021 MLB playoffs.

  • Venezuela says Colombian drone violates its airspace as U.S. admiral visits

    Venezuela on Tuesday said a Colombian military drone violated its airspace in what it called a "blatant threat" to its national security that took place during a visit by a U.S. military commander to the neighboring nation. General Vladimir Padrino said in a statement that a Colombian Air Force drone flew over the Venezuelan border state of Zulia on Monday afternoon. "This was neither involuntary nor coincidental, as it coincides with the presence in Colombia of Admiral Craig Faller, chief of the United States Southern Command ... to supposedly discuss 'cooperation on security matters,'" Padrino said in the statement posted on the defense ministry's Twitter account.

  • NBC Orders ‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé to Series

    NBC has ordered “The Endgame,” starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé, to series. Described as a “high-stakes thriller,” the show follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a “very recently captured” international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who can orchestrate many complicated and coordinated bank heists, even while in captivity, and Val Turner (Bathé), the “principled, relentless […]

  • The Taliban wants to speak at the UN General Assembly in New York as the official government of Afghanistan

    The Taliban's foreign minister is contesting Afghanistan's seat, which has been given to the ambassador representing the former government.

  • Giants Surprise Run Heads to San Diego as Bochy Mulls Managing Again

    Now the story can be told. Two years ago, just after Bruce Bochy had managed his last game for the San Francisco Giants, Ron Fowler, then running the San Diego Padres, called Bochy to ask if he’d like to return to San Diego to manage his old club. Bochy, now 66, had a bifurcated 25-year […]

  • Blue Jays fans outraged over umpire's brutal calls in costly loss to Rays

    The Blue Jays stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning after a pair of questionable calls behind the plate.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Who to drop to make your Week 3 adds?

    Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.

  • Pujols delivers single in 10th, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-4

    Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols drew on his vast baseball wisdom to get that clutch hit. Pujols drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a rare off night by major league wins leader Julio Urías to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Tuesday. “At the end of the day, you have to have fun," the 41-year-old Pujols said.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Last call on Rondale Moore

    Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 3, including a rookie receiver off to an amazing start.

  • Cards win 10th in row, beat Brewers to extend wild-card lead

    Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night. The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back.

  • Giants lose catcher Chadwick Tromp to Braves on waiver claim

    The Giants announced that catcher Chadwick Tromp has been claimed by the Atlanta Braves. Right-hander Reyes Moronta has been outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

  • A trade for the ages: 37-year-old Max Scherzer has been the perfect fit for Dodgers

    Since joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer is 7-0 with an ERA of 0.78. The clubhouse culture, he says, has made it easy to fit in.

  • Cody Bellinger placed on injured list with left rib fracture

    The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bellinger was banged up in a collision with Gavin Lux last week.

  • Watch: Ryder Cup range interaction between Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau hints at restored relations

    Ryder Cup Twitter showed a brief interaction between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Does that mean the feud is over?

  • MLB Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up as playoffs near

    Here's a look at where the Red Sox stand in our updated MLB power rankings as they enter the homestretch of the 2021 regular season.

  • Week 3 Pickups: Is Tony Pollard better than Zeke?

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?