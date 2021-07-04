Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/4

    Orioles Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Austin Wynns (61) lines out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/4

    Orioles Angels Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Austin Wynns (61) lines out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Aaron Slegers (57) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/4

    Orioles Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Aaron Slegers (57) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/4

    Orioles Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Wynns (61) lines out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Aaron Slegers (57) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — For the second time in three days, the Los Angeles Angels took an early lead with a homer by Shohei Ohtani, only to give away the advantage when their pitchers faltered against Baltimore.

And for the second time in three days, the Angels got a walk-off hit that set off a celebration for a bunch that's determined to get more team success out of Ohtani's daily brilliance.

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Orioles on Sunday.

Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half.

After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a walk and two short singles, Lagares bounced a drive off the wall in right-center for his first career walk-off hit, putting the Angels back above .500 (42-41) with their sixth victory in seven.

“It’s becoming a common thing,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I love it. There is no quit in this group. They’re always alive in the dugout. They’re always talking to each other. ... It’s just a wonderful vibe we’ve got going on. Just another game that we have that to-the-very-end kind of an attitude. It’s wonderful to be around.”

Ohtani tied the MLB record for the most homers in a season by a Japanese-born player when he drove a 459-foot solo shot to straightaway center off a low slider from Thomas Eshelman. It was Ohtani's 14th homer in 17 games overall.

With his drive over the ficus trees beyond the center-field fence, Ohtani matched Hideki Matsui’s major league record for homers by a Japanese slugger. Matsui did it over 159 games with the Yankees in 2004, while Ohtani only needed 81 games while also making 12 mound starts.

“I'm really excited to be at the same level with somebody I looked up to since I was young,” Ohtani said through his translator. “However, it's still the first half, so like I've said before, I want to continue to build up one hit at a time.”

Less than an hour later, Ohtani became the first player in major league history to be picked for an All-Star Game as both a hitter and a pitcher. He will also participate in the Home Run Derby.

“He’s definitely a special player in this league right now,” said Eshelman, who yielded seven hits over four innings and left trailing 4-0. “He’s doing things that have never been done before. For me to face a player like him is fun, but at the same time, I wish I would have buried that pitch."

Mullins delivered the tying RBI single as a pinch hitter in the sixth while Baltimore erased a four-run deficit, and he cracked a solo shot off the videoboard above the right-field fence in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias (6-3).

DJ Stewart had a two-run double for the AL-worst Orioles, who went 4-6 on their road trip.

“It’s a game we should have won,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Really proud of our guys, how we battled back with some hitters. ... Pretty irritated right now. When we have the lead, with our record the way it is, it’s nice to win.”

Anthony Rendon also homered for Los Angeles in the third before leaving with left hamstring tightness.

Jared Walsh hit an RBI double shortly before he was named to his first All-Star team — part of a milestone-filled for the Angels in their first home game on July 4 in seven years.

Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning with seven strikeouts for the Angels, but he yielded five walks and faltered along with two relievers when Baltimore tied it in the sixth.

FLETCH'S FLOW

David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games with a double on Eshelman's first pitch. Fletcher’s streak is the Angels’ longest since Torii Hunter went 18 straight in August 2011.

HOLIDAY HOME

The Angels hadn't been at home on the Fourth of July since 2014 — also the year of their last playoff appearance. The Dodgers, who play 35 miles away, had been at home on this holiday every year from 2015-19, and MLB typically alternates homestands between the LA area's two teams.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP César Valdez came off the injured list. He had been out since June 21 with a strained lower back ... LHP John Means allowed one hit — a homer — and had two strikeouts in two innings during his first rehab start for High-A Aberdeen.

Angels: The oft-injured Rendon left during a pitching change in the sixth. OF Taylor Ward then left for a pinch hitter to get his right index finger examined. Maddon said both players aren't seriously hurt, but are likely to sit Monday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: The Toronto Blue Jays visit Camden Yards on Tuesday. Baltimore hasn't announced a starter.

Angels: José Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA) returns to the rotation when LA opens a three-game series Monday at home against the AL-leading Boston Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Ohtani's homers, winning run power Angels past Orioles

    Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

  • Orioles vs. Angels Highlights

    Juan Lagares' walk-off double lifts Angels over Orioles

  • Ohtani hits 31st homer, ties Matsui's Japanese MLB HR record

    Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? Claim the MLB home run lead

    Shohei Ohtani may have faltered on the mound this week, but he did something truly special with his bat. Let's recap.

  • Shohei Ohtani makes all kinds of history with 30th homer of season

    Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.

  • Shohei Ohtani a two-way All-Star as pitchers, reserves unveiled

    Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani made history Sunday by becoming the first player to be selected to the All-Star team as both a position player and a pitcher. Ohtani was voted in as the American League's starting designated hitter by the fans in balloting announced Thursday. Three days later, when reserves and pitchers were announced, he was selected as one of the AL's pitchers for the July 13 All-Star Game in Denver.

  • Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7

    Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.

  • The Fast Break | July 3

    Check out the latest from the Eastern Conference Finals on the Fast Break

  • Max Fried hits a walk-off single

    Max Fried hits a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to complete the dramatic comeback against the Marlins to win 8-7

  • Angels' Jared Walsh earns All-Star nod; Shohei Ohtani selected as a pitcher

    With Jared Walsh, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels have three MLB All-Stars in the same season for the first time since 2015.

  • CG: MIA@ATL: 7/4/21

    Condensed Game: The Braves used a four-run rally in the 9th and Max Fried's walk-off single to complete a comeback win over the Marlins

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    Fans at Angel Stadium on Saturday night weren't treated to an offensive display by Shohei Ohtani. Instead, they witnessed something that hasn't happened often the past couple seasons — a long outing by an Angels starting pitcher. Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings and provided a much-needed boost to a starting rotation that has struggled as Los Angeles beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 for their third straight win.

  • Serbian athlete third to test positive for COVID-19 arriving to Tokyo Olympics

    A member of the Serbian men’s rowing team is the third Olympic athlete to test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Tokyo.

  • Philippine military's worst air disaster kills 50, wounds 49

    Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the military's worst air disaster, officials said Monday. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire.

  • Where Michigan Stands In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

    Michigan moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of three-star 2022 Gooding (Idaho) High tight end Colston Loveland who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Sunday nightLoveland committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah and others.

  • Let's hoop! 3x3 basketball is Olympic version of pickup game

    The latest stop on the perennial search for the younger, attention-span-challenged audience for the Olympics might look familiar — the blacktop, and 3-on-3 basketball. The Wisconsin native played for the Badgers and left the school in 2010 as leader in career games played.

  • QB earns top honor that’s a first for a Clemson QB commitment: Elite 11 MVP

    Cade Klubnik established a first for a Clemson QB signee. Here’s what he did.

  • 2021 MLB All-Star Game: American, National League rosters for Midsummer Classic in Colorado

    A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Yankees option Tyler Wade to Triple-A

    The Yankees optioned Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.