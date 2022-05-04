Ohtani boasts historic talent, but Sox say another trait awes them more

May 4—Everyone can see what Shohei Ohtani is capable of on the field.

Baseball's first two-way superstar in nearly a century, the reigning American League MVP is just as likely to hit a 100 mph fastball for a home run as he is to throw one himself. Now in his fifth season with the Los Angeles Angels since coming over from his native Japan, Ohtani has put together a resume unlike any outside of maybe Babe Ruth, and in the process he has reached a level of global fame few in baseball have ever achieved.

What people don't see are the things that happen behind the scenes to make all of that possible.

Beyond simply possessing the physical talent to hit and pitch at a Major League level, Ohtani is renowned within the game for his ability to both mentally and strategically prepare for opponents on both sides of the ball.

Hansel Robles, who spent two and a half seasons as Ohtani's teammate with the Angels prior to his arrival in Boston, said even though he and Ohtani speak different languages, it was easy to learn from him simply by watching the way he approached his craft.

"On and off the field he's a great guy, he's really smart too so on the field everyone knows what he can do, but off the field is where everything starts," Robles said via translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. "He's a guy who likes to prepare himself, who is always trying to prepare himself for the pitcher he's facing or the batter when it's time to pitch. So he's always right there trying to get that edge and trying to get more knowledge about the team he's facing."

That work ethic is evident even to those who have only seen him from afar. Red Sox manager Alex Cora called Ohtani "by far the best athlete we have," adding that the work it must take to adequately prepare for an opponent as a two-way player must be extraordinary.

"I don't know what his preparation is, as far as physically, what he has to do to be an elite hitter and an elite pitcher, the mental side of it, scouting report-wise how long it takes for him to be ready for us on the mound and to be ready for us at the plate, it has to be impressive," Cora said. "I know how much time it takes for us to get ready for a series, and he has to do that as a player twice."

Story continues

Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura, Ohtani's countryman who competed against him for four years in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, said Ohtani stood out even at a young age. Pretty much right away it was obvious he was a cut above, and Sawamura said he expects the best is still yet to come.

"He has accomplished a lot, but he's going to accomplish more," Sawamura said via translator Yutaro Yamaguchi. "He's special."

Despite an injury scare over the weekend, Ohtani is expected to take the field throughout this week's series at Fenway Park. The 27-year-old was in the starting lineup as designated hitter on Tuesday and Angels manager Joe Maddon said the plan is for him to start Thursday's series finale.

That's not necessarily good news for the Red Sox, who right now could use all the breaks they can catch, but for fans excited to see the once-in-a-century talent, it'll be a special treat getting to see the fruits of Ohtani's labor on full display.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.