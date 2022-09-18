Ohtani beats Mariners | FastCast

Associated Press

New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box. Caratini had just received a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and was attempting to get the ball back to the pitcher, but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet. Gonzalez was examined by an athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game.