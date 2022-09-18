Ohtani beats Mariners | FastCast
Shohei Ohtani does it all against the Mariners and Amed Rosario comes up clutch in Guardians' 15-inning win on this edition of FastCast
Shohei Ohtani strikes out eight, walks one, and holds the Mariners scoreless on three hits in his dominant seven-inning start for the Angels
Ronald Acuña Jr. drives in 4 runs in Braves' 4-3 win
Alek Manoah has never been shy to come to the defense of his Blue Jays teammates, whether it's on the field or on social media.
Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore.
Shohei Ohtani starred on the mound (seven shutout innings) and at the plate (RBI double) as he guided the Angels to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Urías, Thompson lead the Dodgers to a 7-2 win
Ronald Acuna Jr. did it to the Phillies again Saturday night and the team's lead in the NL wild-race took a hit. By Jim Salisbury
Julio Urías pitched six strong innings, and the Dodgers rolled past the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday night to earn their 100th win this season.
Brewers catcher Victor Caratini accidentally drilled Marwin Gonzalez in the helmet with a throw on Saturday.
By Saturday, eight of the Cubs who were in the Opening Day lineup were out of the organization or otherwise unavailable, including Frank "The Tank" Schwindel, who was DFA'd.
New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box. Caratini had just received a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and was attempting to get the ball back to the pitcher, but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet. Gonzalez was examined by an athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game.
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.
The Dodgers pounded out eight hits and six earned runs against Sean Hjelle, sending the Giants to another loss.