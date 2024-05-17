OHSAA schools pass measure allowing schools to move up to Division I

May 16—Schools that want their sports teams to move up and compete in Division I can do so starting this fall.

The measure comes following a vote by the Ohio High School Athletic Association's member schools. Results were announced by the OHSAA on May 16, along with five other referendums.

In a vote consisting of high school principals around the state of Ohio, 560 voted to allow schools to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis, while 217 voted no and 38 abstained.

Schools who opt to move up in any given sport can only move up to Division I. Movement from Division V to Division IV, for example, is not permissible.

Other referendums included topics such as definition of a "school day," midseason transfers, out-of-state contests and the modification of a bylaw pertaining to student residency. But the hot-button topic of this cycle's referendum voting was whether to allow schools to move up to Division I.

Schools will be sent a memo on May 16 with details of the request process, which has a June 3 deadline for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. The deadline for 2025 spring sports will be set later. Once the OHSAA knows how many schools request to move up to Division I, the OHSAA will determine if changes are needed to the previously announced divisional breakdowns and tournament representation.

"We are all interested to see how many schools request to move up to Division I," OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a news release. "With the expanded divisions in several sports, our goal is to have as close to 64 schools as possible in Divisions I and II, so we may have some adjusting to do in some sports if several Division II schools make the request to move up to Division I. We know that June 3 is a quick turn-around for our schools, but we will need to know their plans quickly to make changes to divisional assignments and representation, if needed."

Mentor athletic director Jeff Cassella said he was "disappointed" in the vote in that it hypothetically makes Division I that much more difficult. He reasoned that with the referendum's passage, "loaded" teams from other smaller divisions might opt to move up to Division I to make a run at a state title in a larger division which makes the biggest division in the state that much harder.

"We voted against it," Cassella said. "The Division I schools I talked to are in the same mind-frame that I am. I think it makes Division I that much harder. It's hard enough to win in Division I and now you've got other schools who might want to jump into Division I, too."

Other referendums that passed include:

—Bylaw 4-6-2, a modification that will absolve school administrators from enforcing the Residency Bylaw (ensuring the student has a parent living in Ohio) for a particular student once that student is subject to custody orders involving child protective services, social services or a similar state agency. This measure passed 761-39 (with 15 abstaining).

—Issue 2B, which modifies the definition of a school day, amending the OHSAA's definition of a school day to not include calamity days (where school is cancelled for weather or similar circumstances). This measure passed 719-73 (with 23 abstaining).

—Issue 3B, which addresses midseason transfers. This measure passed 745-58 (with 12 abstaining).

—Issue 4B, another midseason transfer change, allowing transfers to have a full year of eligibility at a new school if it is a sub-varsity level, providing the student meets requirements of a transfer exception. The change doesn't permit a student who has played varsity for their previous school. This measure passed 562-229 (with 24 abstaining).